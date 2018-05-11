Sports and Shows this May Half Term

Stay on your feet this May with a variety of shows and sports for you and the family. Keep active and get out and about or even try something new this half term.

The Crow House (Family fun): Saturday 19 May, 12noon-12.50pm & 2.30-3.20pm

Ken Aston Square, Barkingside High Street – outside Fullwell Cross Library/Leisure Centre

Prepare yourself for a wonderful start to Half Term; get ready for some fun family theatre by joining us at Ken Aston Square for this free showing of The Crow House, a wonderful silent movie show inspired by using a mix of puppetry, harp playing and much more. You will experience the story of a very territorial bird and different characters who attempt to claim the house back from it, complete with a choreographed frenzy of acrobatics, juggling and other wonderful skills.

This is a show not to be missed!

Find out more on our website

The Greatest Showman Extravaganza, Monday 28 May, 12noon, film showing is at 2.30pm

Redbridge Drama Centre

Experience a day at the circus with stalls, performers and trapeze demonstrations alongside face painting and lots of other family filled fun! Experience the joy of the Greatest Showman; a spectacular musical that brings dreams to life with show stopping performances, catchy songs and jaw dropping choreography. Don’t miss out on this event, perfect for the whole family.

Tickets are £8 per person, save when you buy a family ticket (4 people), just £20! Discover more on our website

Fairlop May Half Term Sports Camps (8-16yrs), Tuesday 29 May-Friday 1 June

Fairlop Outdoor Activity Centre

These sports camps give you a perfect opportunity to enjoy the sunshine on the water and will develop skills that’ll certainly keep you busy this half term. These courses provide you with the opportunity to gain RYA and BCU proficiency awards. Enjoy sailing, canoeing, kayaking and much more.

These courses are from 8.45am to 5pm daily, and cost £120 for the week. This intensive course will be an unforgettable experience, and is bound to give you your sea legs.

Booking is essential, so call us to claim your space on 020 8500 1468, or visit the website for more information on the courses available

Wanstead Multi-Sport Camps (children), Tuesday 29 May-Friday 1 June

Wanstead Leisure Centre

Try out and get involved in a range of sports such as friendly football matches, basketball and short tennis. What is short tennis, you may ask, well it’s a really enjoyable junior version of the game played on a smaller court with shorter rackets and soft balls, ideal for developing essential skills within the game. These activities improve teamwork, accuracy, coordination and most of all, are lots of fun! Keep active this half term and join in.

£10 per day, all activities are supervised. Bring a packed lunch and plenty to drink. Booking in advance is recommended. For more information and to book your place call 020 8989 1172 or visit our website for more information

Develop your cycling skills (various ages): Throughout May

Redbridge Cycling Centre

Redbridge Cycling Centre offers a range of courses throughout the year to help you improve your cycling skills, or to teach you the fundamentals. Courses vary from Novice Go-ride Skills (ideal for ages 5-10, Thursday 31 May, 1pm to 4pm) to an Introduction to Mountain Biking (ideal for ages 8-16, Wednesday 30 May 1pm to 4pm). Redbridge Cycling Centre also hosts sessions such as learning to ride, and basic bike maintenance which are held throughout the year. Why not do something new this year and go cycling with the family this half term?

For more information on what they offer visit their website

Owls Play Centre (0-12yrs): Throughout May, 10am to 6pm

Owls Play Centre

Discover a whole new world at Owls. Come along to this local play centre that provides safe, stimulating play areas ideal to keep your children entertained this Half Term. Give your children a chance to play, socialise and be surrounded by areas of entertainment for them to explore, while parents can relax in the café in a warm atmosphere with wonderful food.

There are also dedicated areas specifically for babies and toddlers. Be sure to check out the website for more information regarding prices, opening times and contact information.

For more events keep an eye on our blog for part two, featuring more top recommendations for this half term, or visit our website

