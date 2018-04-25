Redbridge Libraries: celebrate life while acknowledging death

As Redbridge Libraries continue their mission to spark conversation about life and death during the Dying Matters Festival, join us for a series of events, workshops and arts installations.

In the hope to break the silence our next event Let’s get ready to talk will give you the opportunity to; discover what end of life care is, what you can expect and ways you can plan for your future care, to get all this information come along to Fullwell Cross Library tomorrow (Thursday 26 April), from 10am to 1pm. Also taking place at Redbridge Central Library on Tuesday 1 May from 1pm to 4pm.

During the May bank holiday weekend Sarah Weller, a Soul Midwife will be facilitating two workshops using her knowledge and skills from her therapeutic sound practitioner training. Both events taking place at Wanstead Library on Saturday 5 May, Calling in the Great Spirit – the work of the East Direction of the Medicine Wheel and on Sunday 6 May, Gongs, bowls, oils and colours – energy work at the end of life. Don’t be disappointed book your place early, as spaces are limited.

Have you already lost someone special? Given a chance again what would you like to say to them? During the festival the #Unsaid project #lifedeathwhatever will be touring around Redbridge Libraries giving you the opportunity to share any un-told thoughts by writing your own personal message to someone that has passed away or are still alive, this note can be in any form; a post-it, letter or even a postcard. Say it with words, don’t leave it #Unsaid.

For one night only (Friday 11 May) Liz Rothchild will take the stage at Wanstead Library in a solo performance Outside the Box – a heart-warming and life affirming show about death. Outside the Box asks its audience to embrace mortality and look on the bright side of life, with a weave of untold and surprising stories, a hint of history and some pithy commentary on the funeral industry! Tickets are free, however, on the night a small charge will be required for the programme this will enable you to interact with the performance fully.

There will also be the chance to explore how different cultures approach life and death at the Travelling Light Animation Workshop. Includes optional discussions about planning your own final party. There are two sessions available on Tuesday 15 May at Redbridge Central Library..

Do you ever consider your own mortality? Or think about what you would like to happen to your body and legacy? Make the most of our Love After Death installation created by Stacey Pitsillides with the support of University of Greenwich (Creative Professions and Digital Art) and Nesta. These experts will be offering free 15 minute consultation sessions to help guide you in setting up your own Legacy Document, detailing the future of your body and extending your presence beyond death. Come along to Redbridge Central Library on Friday 18 & Saturday 19 May, Pods will be open between 10am to 5pm. Appointments available on a first come-first served basis on the day.

Our final event of the festival The Corpse Project Burial, is an informative workshop on the options available on dealing with our bodies after death. Sophie Churchill founder of The Corpse Project will provide you with impartial information on cremation or burial. This workshop will not show any images of dead bodies but it may not be suitable to someone in bereavement or feeling particularly vulnerable about their own death. Take control of your final ending and join us on Tuesday 22 May at Wanstead Library from 7pm.

See here for a full programme of the Final Party: Dying Matters Festival

