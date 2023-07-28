Redbridge Creates: A Round-Up of the Last Year

The 2022-2023 academic year has finished and what a year it has been! 2022 saw the first uninterrupted year since the pandemic, allowing us to teach, perform and ‘Create’. We wish to celebrate what we have achieved so here are our Redbridge Creates highlights:

December 2022

We granted Santa’s Christmas Wish, where the Borough of Redbridge was treated to festive community events as Santa and his helpers toured the town centres to switch on Christmas lights and bring cheer with their festive show. We finished in Ilford with a spectacular stage show showcasing our college students, the cast of Aladdin, and a brilliant fireworks display.

The Kenneth More Theatre brought its 47th annual pantomime to the stage, with a sellout run of Aladdin. Five of our Redbridge Drama Centre students successfully auditioned for this Redbridge Creates production and were cast in the children’s ensemble, performing to more than 18,000 people over a six week run.

March 2023

We joined Redbridge Music Service to bring Happy & Glorious to the Royal Albert Hall in March 2023. This magnificent bi-annual concert involved over 2,000 performers from 50 Redbridge schools. Our own Gemma Eves directed this production in its reworked form, now not just a music concert, but a musical show. This stunning showcase features musicians from the Redbridge Music Service providing the traditional element, and our own Redbridge Creates teachers, students and alumni, telling and celebrating the story of the Queen’s coronation and her 70-year reign through acting and dance.

We were thrilled to be one of the first to secure rights to the new release of Frozen JR (by MTI Europe) and four spectacular shows were performed by our Musical Theatre students over three days. This sellout run, directed by Gemma Eves and Fraser Stainton, brought the magic of Frozen to the Kenneth More Theatre, and our brilliant wardrobe department nailed that Elsa dress reveal!

April 2023

Our Performing Arts students performed Redbridge Creates West End at the Kenneth More Theatre showcasing a collection of musical theatre songs and scenes that they had been working on in their Saturday class.

June 2023

Four of our Redbridge Drama Centre students, plus two of our faculty teachers, travelled to Orfu, Hungary to take part in this years European Drama Encounters festival (EDERED). They spent a week performing and attending workshops with this organisation that ‘promotes intercultural work in drama and theatre with youth from Europe’. The festival was a brilliant success and enjoyed by all.

July 2023

Several Redbridge Drama and Dance College students graduated this summer, performing their graduation show Pippin at the Kenneth More Theatre. This beautiful show ended their term on a high. Students also performed Body Creative, a dance and movement showcase, back in April.

Redbridge Creates finished the academic year with yet another joyous production, Just Sing at the Kenneth More Theatre, celebrating 10 years of performing arts classes at the Redbridge Drama Centre. Gemma Eves and Fraser Stainton directed this stunning concert, involving students from every genre of class taught at the Redbridge Drama Centre. It was also hosted by two of our alumni, Callum Balmforth and Rosie Polden.

Student Success

We are excited to say that one of our current students has been cast in a production at the National Theatre this Christmas! An RDC alumni (one of our very first students) has also been cast in a lead role with the Royal Shakespeare Company this winter! A big ‘well done’ to all our students who have recently taken their Trinity Musical Theatre exams, ranging from Grade 2 to Grade 8, we had a 100% pass rate with 100% of students getting a ‘Merit’ or higher! Congratulations to all of you.

Looking ahead

Don’t think we are stopping for a summer break! Redbridge Creates presents Shrek JR this August at the Kenneth More Theatre, brought to you by a talented junior cast of our summer holiday workshop. Directed by Owen Smith who also leads our Redbridge Drama and Dance College. The shows are on Saturday 5 August at 11am and 2pm – tickets are available online and via our box office on 0208 708 8800.

Peter Pan – Panto 2023

Prepare to fly to Neverland this winter as Redbridge Creates brings Peter Pan to the Kenneth More Theatre. This promises to be our biggest project to date with not only our biggest in house crew and creative team team but also our biggest cast, including 11 of our students who have successfully auditioned for a part of the children’s ensemble. We can’t wait to welcome you all when our show opens on 1 December! Tickets are on sale now, online and via our box office on 0208 708 8800.

