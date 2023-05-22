What To Do This May Half Term

We’ve got another half term break just around the corner! You might be trying to work out what to do to keep you and your family busy and entertained during the break and we’re here with some ideas to help.

Parks

There are events taking place at Hainault Forest and Fairlop Waters during the school holidays but the increasingly good weather means it is the perfect time to get out and enjoy some of our parks and open spaces. We have lots of great features in our parks. What can you find out and about?

Swimming

We have swimming crash courses available this May Half Term for children just starting out learning to swim and those a bit more advanced. You can find out more about them via the buttons below or you can see our pools timetables for a time to go for a family swim!

Libraries

This Saturday kicks off the start of May Half Term. But it’s also a very special day for a beloved fictional elephant…Can you find Elmer in your local library to wish him a very Happy Birthday!

There are also lots of fun and crafty activities going on in lots of local libraries. Whether you want to do arts & crafts or something a bit different you’re bound to find something fun to do at the library.

Theatre

There are two very exciting shows happening this May Half Term

WiFi Wars

WiFi Wars is an interactive comedy show where the audience get involved with their phones and tablets!

A brilliant new type of show that’s fun for everyone!

Where

Redbridge Drama Centre

When

Thursday 1 June

Times

4pm – recommended for ages 6+

7pm – recommended for ages 12+

The Real Magic Show

This is an exciting showcase of some of the finest magic from the best magicians in the UK today. The show is a truly magical experience that will simply blow your mind.

These magicians deliver high impact magic time and time again in a show that’s guaranteed to wow and leave you asking, “how did they do that?”.

Where

Kenneth More Theatre

When

Saturday 3 June

Times

7.30pm

Suitable for ages 10+

Author: Molly Polden