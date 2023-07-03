Just Sing: A Celebration of 10 Years of Performing Arts

The Redbridge Drama Centre is celebrating 10 years of their Performing Arts School with a special performance on Thursday 13 and Friday 14 July called Just Sing. The performance will feature students from a cross-section of different classes run by the centre and will even include two of the very first members of the Performing Arts School.

In January 2013, the Performing Arts School was first launched after increasing demand for more singing and dance training as well as drama. The Redbridge Drama Centre has been running theatre classes since they launched in 1975 under the inspirational leadership of Hugh Lovegrove and has been a shining light of inspiration and guidance to thousands of children, young people and adults for almost 50 years. The Drama Centre has provided a wide range of Professional Drama, Amateur Dramatics, International Exchanges and been a major support and educational tool for Primary and Secondary schools in this borough and beyond for nearly half a century. There have been all kinds of shows that have been produced in that time including devised work, comedies, tragedies, musicals and many more. The launch of the Performing Arts School saw the initial opportunity to provide dedicated, extended and comprehensive training for drama, singing and dancing.

Since its launch there have been a number of talented teachers involved in training our students including Cleve September (best known for John Laurens in Hamilton) and Jodie Steele (best known for Heather Chandler in Heathers). Students have also seen great success and just recently we have students that have got jobs in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat UK Tour and Frozen The Musical (West End).

The two original students that will be leading the Just Sing performance are Callum Balmforth and Rosie Polden. Callum and Rosie attended the Performing Arts School from the very beginning. They have performed in a number of large-scale performance with the school and both went on to join the in-house performing arts college at the Drama Centre, the Redbridge Drama and Dance College. Since graduating they have both landed a number of professional theatre jobs and Callum has even recently starred in the Netflix docudrama Queen Cleopatra.

Just Sing will be led by Callum and Rosie who will be supported by 150 students from the Redbridge Drama Centre and there will even be old Performing Arts School students joining. There will be a live band to accompany the performance, adding an extra special touch to the music. The whole event is directed by Gemma Eves and Fraser Stainton.

Book your tickets at: https://visionrcl.org.uk/event/just-sing/

Author: Molly Polden