Top 10 Activities for you and the family this May half term!

This half term is set to be filled with glorious sunshine and wonderful weather, so it would certainly be a shame not to be out and about. We have some perfect suggestions to help you take advantage of the sun and fill your days with lots of fun! Check out our recommended activities for this May half term;

1. Elmer Day (3-9yrs ): Saturday 26 May, various times

Various Libraries

Who doesn’t love Elmer the elephant? Come down to your local Redbridge Library for some Elmer Day celebrations with elephant themed activities. Be sure to give your email address when taking part if you want to be entered into a competition to win a children’s Elmer Apron! All of the Elmer Day activities are free, so just turn up!

Elephants never forget, so take a look at our website to find out when Elmer day is coming to your local library and remember the date.

2. Building Ilford Quiz Trail (all ages): Throughout may half term, 11am-3pm

Redbridge Museum, 2nd Floor, Redbridge Central Library

Come along to this free family quiz trail and follow the clues to try and have a go at making your own historic Ilford building. Find out about the history of Ilford and discover secrets that you may have never seen before.

This educational experience takes place in Redbridge Museum, so come along, just turn up – no booking required.

3. Fun Drop In’s (4-12yrs), Tuesday 29 May, various times

Various Libraries

Join Redbridge Libraries for fun, crafty drop in sessions! We’ll have games, puzzles and colouring sessions perfect for those young minds to show off their creativity.

4. Mini Beast trails and Crafts (5 yrs+) : Tuesday 29 May, 11.30-1pm

Valentines Mansion

Have you ever thought about the little creature’s that live in your garden? Well now is your chance to discover them in their own special world. Find out about the weird and wonderful bugs that live in the gardens of Valentines Mansion, amongst the herbs and beautiful flowers. Put on your explorer hat, and get creative afterwards by making your very own mini-beast finger puppet!

£5 per child, pre-booking essential via Valentines Box Office, grab your tickets while you can as places are limited!

5. Tutor Doctor Workshop (6-11yrs): Tuesday 29 May, 10.30am-11am

Redbridge Central Library

Test your knowledge with the Tutor Doctor 60 second challenge. Show off your math or English skills and put your score to the test – the top three contestants will win prizes.

It’s free, so just turn up and flex your knowledge muscles!

6. Tweet, Tweet (5 yrs+): Wednesday 30 May, 11.30am-1pm

Valentines Mansion

Visit our wonderful feathered f riends in Valentines Mansion’s very own aviary, where you will get the chance to learn more about these flying beauties! You will even get a chance to make your very own mobile house for the birds in the arts centre, so let your creativity and imagination run wild!

£5 per child, pre-booking essential via Valentines Box Office, grab your tickets while you can as places are limited, and flying away fast!

7. Explore nature in the Secret Garden, Wednesday 30 May, 10am-11.30am

James Leal Centre, Ray Park

What’s living in the secret garden? Get ready to explore Ray Park and become an adventurer with pond dipping and minibeast searches to help you investigate all of the wonderful wild creatures that inhabit the park. Find and learn about more these fantastic creatures in this exploration.

£3 per child, payable on the day. Booking essential as places are limited, visit our website for more information on how to book your place.

8. Snack Attack (2-12yrs): Thursday 31 May, 11am to midday

Wanstead Library

Healthy eating is always a big concern for parents, but now is your time to make healthy eating fun for your kids! Have some fun making healthy snacks together such as popcorn and smoothies. There will be some great recipe ideas to keep you and the family healthy and happy, as well as more information about the Love Food, Hate Waste initiative too. This session really will give you something to sink your teeth into.

Up to 2 children per adult. £1.75 per child, book in advance at Wanstead Library.

9. Sports and Shows

Are you looking to sit back and enjoy, or get out there and get active this half term? Then check out our previous blog article with lots of great suggestions for you and the family by clicking here!

10. Other half term opportunities:

If you are looking for a safe area with soft play for families and friends to relax whilst kids up to the age of 9 have their chance to burn off some extra energy; sliding, crawling or climbing, then Kids Quest is the perfect place for you. Located inside Creams Café within the Ilford Exchange, this convenient location is ideal for parents to do their shopping and give their children a place for fun. They are also available for parties and exclusive hire!

Ilford Sports Club offers a range of classes including Karate, Gymnastics, Kung Fu, Dance and also hosts a special Half Term Holiday Club which is ideal for your kids to get active this May. There are also classes for adults, so why not get involved yourself? Find out what Ilford Sports club has to offer by getting in contact, or visiting their website for more information.

Get wild at Camp Wild! This camp is based locally and holds a huge number of sports activities that are catered towards certain age groups. Camp Wild is run by highly qualified professionals to ensure that you get only the best. This camp will be held from 28 May to 1 June, so make sure that you check out their website for details on how to book.

May half term is going to be packed with these fantastic events to keep you and the family busy Let us know what type of events you want to see in future in the comments below!

