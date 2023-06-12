June is Audiobook Appreciation Month and we want to take the opportunity to highlight some of the best so you have some ideas for your next listen.
Audiobooks are a great way to read more as they enable you to enjoy a good book without having to be physically reading anything. Whether you struggle to focus on reading, find it hard to read something all the way through or just would prefer to be more active while you read, an audiobook could be just the thing. Listening to stories is a way to digest them in an easier and more accessible format.
Have a look at some recommendations below:
Finding Me by Viola Davis
Viola Davis’ memoir has won a number of awards and the audiobook version is read by herself.
Winner:
- Audie Award for Best Audiobook of the Year 2022
- Audie Award for Best Narration by the Author 2022
- NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work
- Grammy Award for Best Audiobook, Narration and Story-telling Recording 2023
Nominated:
- Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Memoir & Autobiography 2022
Office BFFs by Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have written a book about their friendship, their work on The US Office and their characters, Pam Beasley and Angela Martin.
Named one of Esquire’s Best Celebrity Memoirs of All Time
Winner:
- Goodreads Choice Award for Humour 2022
Finalist:
- Audie Award for Best Humour Audiobook 2022
Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree
Described as a cozy fantasy this has all the features of a classic fantasy novel while being entirely low stakes and heartwarming.
Nominated:
- Goodreads Choice Award for Best Fantasy 2022
- Audie Award for Best Fantasy 2022
- Nebula Award for Best Novel 2023
Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaijgirdar
This Young Adult romance is recommended for those aged 13-17. Popular girl Hani Khan ends up telling her friends she’s dating Ishu Dey, a girl her friends don’t like and who is the polar opposite of Hani.
Winner:
YA Book Prize 2022
Finalist:
34th Lambda Literary Awards
The Last Bear by Hannah Gold
This touching book is about the love between a young girl and a polar bear. Perfect for ages 8-11, animal lovers or anyone who just loves big-hearted stories.
Winner:
- Blue Peter Book Award 2022
- Waterstone’s Children’s Book Prize 2022
Shortlisted:
- Children’s Fiction Book of the Year 2022 at the British Book Awards
- Indie Book Awards 2022
You can borrow audiobooks from your local library. By joining up to the library you also unlock a whole virtual library! Within that you get access to Libby, a library reading app with access to eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more.
Libby have actually put together a list of their most anticipated audiobook releases for the summer. Check it out here.
Find out more about joining up to the library and the benefits here.
Author: Molly Polden