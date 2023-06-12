June is Audiobook Appreciation Month and we want to take the opportunity to highlight some of the best so you have some ideas for your next listen.

Audiobooks are a great way to read more as they enable you to enjoy a good book without having to be physically reading anything. Whether you struggle to focus on reading, find it hard to read something all the way through or just would prefer to be more active while you read, an audiobook could be just the thing. Listening to stories is a way to digest them in an easier and more accessible format.

Have a look at some recommendations below:

Finding Me by Viola Davis

Viola Davis’ memoir has won a number of awards and the audiobook version is read by herself. Winner: Audie Award for Best Audiobook of the Year 2022

Audie Award for Best Narration by the Author 2022

NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work

Grammy Award for Best Audiobook, Narration and Story-telling Recording 2023 Nominated: Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Memoir & Autobiography 2022

Office BFFs by Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have written a book about their friendship, their work on The US Office and their characters, Pam Beasley and Angela Martin. Named one of Esquire’s Best Celebrity Memoirs of All Time Winner: Goodreads Choice Award for Humour 2022 Finalist: Audie Award for Best Humour Audiobook 2022

Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree

Described as a cozy fantasy this has all the features of a classic fantasy novel while being entirely low stakes and heartwarming. Nominated: Goodreads Choice Award for Best Fantasy 2022

Audie Award for Best Fantasy 2022

Nebula Award for Best Novel 2023

Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaijgirdar

This Young Adult romance is recommended for those aged 13-17. Popular girl Hani Khan ends up telling her friends she’s dating Ishu Dey, a girl her friends don’t like and who is the polar opposite of Hani. Winner: YA Book Prize 2022 Finalist: 34th Lambda Literary Awards

The Last Bear by Hannah Gold

This touching book is about the love between a young girl and a polar bear. Perfect for ages 8-11, animal lovers or anyone who just loves big-hearted stories. Winner: Blue Peter Book Award 2022

Waterstone’s Children’s Book Prize 2022 Shortlisted: Children’s Fiction Book of the Year 2022 at the British Book Awards

Indie Book Awards 2022

You can borrow audiobooks from your local library. By joining up to the library you also unlock a whole virtual library! Within that you get access to Libby, a library reading app with access to eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more.

Libby have actually put together a list of their most anticipated audiobook releases for the summer. Check it out here.

Find out more about joining up to the library and the benefits here.

Author: Molly Polden

