Watch the Royal Wedding in style!

Join in the day of celebration for the marriage of HRH Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle, as the Chadwell Heath South Residents’ Association hosts a very special Live Screening of the Royal Wedding/Afternoon Tea Party for the community, from 11:30am on Saturday 19th May, at Chadwell Heath URC Church (Mill Lane, RM6 6RS)!

The Afternoon Tea menu will be provided by Starbucks UK (Romford) and Costa Coffee (Chadwell Heath), as well as local resident bakers (some of whom won the recent ‘Great Chadwell Heath Bake-off‘ competition). A community bakery will be open throughout the afternoon with scones, sandwiches, cakes, confectionery and a variety of drinks on offer.

Doors open from 11.30am until 3pm.

Admission: £5 with a free Cup of Tea included!

Tickets can be booked in advance via 07597 903 799 or chs.ra@outlook.com

All are welcome (advanced booking is advisable)!

Find out more via the Facebook event page

Guest Writer: Chadwell Heath South Residents’ Association

