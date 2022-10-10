Full cast announced for ALADDIN at Kenneth More Theatre

We’re thrilled to announce our wonderful cast for our 2022 pantomime ALADDIN! With glittering costumes, live music and thrilling special effects, Panto is a spectacular production for all ages!

The title role of Aladdin will be played by Keanu Adolphus Johnson who has recently finished playing “Lola” in the regional premiere of KINKY BOOTS. Our strong and sassy Jasmine will be played by Brit School graduate Lorren Santo Quinn who is bringing her amazing vocals to Kenneth More Theatre.

Making his first appearance at Kenneth More Theatre is Eamonn Fleming, joining the cast as Dame Widow Twankey, having already proudly worn a dress for New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, Leeds City Varieties, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Chipping Norton Theatre and The Corn Exchange, Newbury.

Our Empress Nicole Carlisle has appeared in Mamma Mia, Wicked and Starlight Express!

Get ready to boo the wicked Abanazar, played by Liam Harkins who made his Kenneth More Theatre debut last year as Ugly Sister Claudia.

Huzzah! Darren Hart is back as the all powerful Genie, as well as co-directing with Sue Colgrave.

Returning for his fourth year of Pantomime is Karl Greenwood, playing the cheeky Wishee Washee.

Our ensemble includes Joanna Miller who is currently in her 3rd year of training at Laine Theatre Arts, Ben Collins whose credits include the Off-Broadway production of Big Shot and Kat Inventor and Cameron Rhodes who are making their professional debuts.

For more information on Aladdin at Kenneth More Theatre or to book your tickets please visit the Vision website.