Nature Events this October Half Term  

Embrace Nature this half term with our wonderful outdoor events. Autumn is a great time to enjoy the outdoors, with the changing of the seasons, the leaves falling for the trees and animals preparing for hibernation or even emerging from their habitats as the sun sets earlier and temperatures cool down. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, or simply want to enjoy the outdoors and learn more about it, don’t miss out on our nature events.

Creature and critter lovers

If you love spotting wildlife join us for our Creatures of the Night event where you will learn how to identify them. There is also a chance to join in with Wilderness Wanderers on Wednesday 26 October where you can even learn how to identify bugs.

Haunting Halloween Half Term activities

Halloween is a perfect time for brave adventurers and chilling tales, and it’s just around the corner. We have plenty of activities for young thrill-seekers looking for a good scare.

Follow our Halloween Trail throughout half term at Fairlop Waters Country Park and you’ll get your own activity pack and Halloween prizes.

Halloween in Hainault Forest on Thursday 27 October is bound to be exiting, with Deadly Drumming, Magical Mask Making and so much more.

Make your Halloween one to remember by coming along to our Stories in the Dark session on Monday 31 October, for spooky stories and a walk around the lake – are you brave enough to come along?

If you love the great outdoors, and love our parks, now is your opportunity to vote for your favourite park. Throughout the month of October, all park users have the chance to put Redbridge Parks on the UK map by voting for your favourites in the People’s Choice Award 2022.

Voting closes on 31 October 2022, so don’t miss out on your chance to cast your vote.

Don’t miss out on making your half term special with these great events. We have these spooktacular events and so much more. For a full listing of events please visit our website.