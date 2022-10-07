Join us this October Half Term for fun activities for the whole family 

This October Half Term (Monday 24 October to Friday 28 October) Vision Redbridge Culture & Leisure are hosting a range of activities to keep you and the rest of the family entertained. Join us for sports activities, theatre shows and performances, enjoy spooky Halloween events or take part in our ongoing Black History Month events. With a range of possibilities, you won’t want to miss out.

If you want to stay active this half term Vision Redbridge Culture & Leisure have just the thing for you, booking is essential for all classes listed below, so grab your place while you can –

Swimming Crash Courses

During the school holidays we will be running our Swimming Crash Courses for children aged 5+ yrs at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre and at Mayfield Leisure Centre, these classes include different stages; from basic swimming skills to more advanced techniques. Each class takes part at different times, so please be sure to check our website for more details and to book a class that suits you.

Cycling at Redbridge Cycling Centre

Learn how to cycle or take your existing skills to a new terrain with our mountain biking skills. Redbridge Cycling Centre is offering a number of courses this half term including:

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to develop your current skills or try something new this October Half Term.

Theatre this Half Term

If you would much rather relax this half term, why not come along to one of our shows! Sit back, relax and enjoy a performance.

Get ready for thrills, excitement and laughs as the Dinosaur Show comes to the Kenneth More Theatre on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 October. This show is filled with fun facts, amazing puppetry and is perfect for children big and small over the age of 3.

Or if you are looking for something rather spooky, join us on Saturday 29 October at the Redbridge Drama Centre for Shivers and Shadows , recommended for brave children over the age of 6.

Black History Month

Redbridge Libraries are hosting a programme of events and activities for Black History Month during the month of October with the aim to recognise Black contributions to society and to foster an understanding of Black history in general.

Celebrate along with us with our storytelling sessions , make a microphone as you step into James West’s shoes in this practical and fun activity , celebrate afro hair with this fun craft activity or pick up a paintbrush while enjoying fun beats in our Pop’n’Paint sessions. Don’t miss out on this and so much more happening at Redbridge Libraries this October. For a full listing of Black History Month events you can get involved in, visit our website.

Valentines Mansion events this Half Term

What more surprises does Valentines Mansion have in store this Halloween season? Terrifying tales , Spooky Puppets and Ghoulish Garlands. Join us for these fun craft events and shows… if you dare!

Cast your vote now

Throughout the month of October, all park users have the chance to put Redbridge Parks on the UK map by voting for your favourites in the People’s Choice Award 2022.

Voting closes on 31 October 2022, so don’t miss out on your chance to cast your vote and let your voice be heard. For more information on Green Flag parks and to vote visit our website.

There is something for everyone this half term with our activity-packed programme of events. For more information, and even more children’s events and ideas for this half term visit our website