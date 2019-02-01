Have an active February half Term with the Family

Stay on your toes this February half term and take a look at our range of active events, workshops and courses that can keep you busy.

February Half Term Junior Golf Camp, 8-15 yrs

Tuesday 19-Thursday 21 February

11am-2pm

£50 for the 3 day course

Take a swing at some golf with this 3 day long practice and play. Learn the best techniques from your coach and amaze all of your friends with your new skills.

For enquiries and bookings contact Jimmy on 07534033801

February Sports Camp at Fairlop Waters, 8-16 yrs

Monday 18-Friday 22 February

8.45am-5pm daily

Enjoy a range of sports on the water including sailing, canoeing, kayaking and much more with our RYA and BC qualified experienced instructors.

Be sure to bring a packed lunch and change of clothes.

£165 for the week

To book please call 020 8500 1468

Or email FOACadmin@visionrcl.org.uk

February Half Term Multi-Sport Camps, 5-14 yrs

Monday 18-Friday 22 February

9am-3pm

Wanstead Leisure Centre

£10 per child per day

There are plenty of activities ranging from football, short tennis, basketball and many more. Work on developing your sports skills and drills and finished with plenty of friendly games at the end to put all of your practice into the game. Don’t miss out on this fun and active opportunity.

For enquiries call Wanstead Leisure Centre on 020 8989 1172

Ashton Playing Fields

£15 per child per day

Improve your footballing skills by training and playing friendly matches, take part in athletic activities, join in for a game of hockey and much more. Try out a range of different sports and make the best out of the half term holidays with these great opportunities.

Redbridge Cycling Centre, multiple ages

Redbridge Cycling Centre is here to improve your cycling technique. Join us throughout half term for a range of cycling classes for those with all different abilities – from novice skills to those that are more advanced. Try out BMX biking, mountain biking, or even road biking. These classes are ideal for the kids, those who wish to use their bike daily or just want to peddle around for fun.

For more information visit redbridgecyclingcentre.co.uk

Mayfield Leisure Centre

Don’t forget we have a brand new leisure centre that opened in November, if you haven’t been down yet go and take a look to see what we have to offer.

Badminton, swimming, and sports facilities to suit everyone, whether it’s to keep fit or just have fun – there is so much to choose from at this brand new facility.

You can also sign up for our swimming crash courses!

Take a look at our website for more information.

Swimming crash courses, 3-14 yrs

Loxford Leisure Centre

£29 per course (5 x 25 minute lessons)

Ducklings – 9am & 9.30am

Stage 1 – 10am, 10.30am & 11am

Take a dip in the water during half term at Loxford Leisure Centre on one of our their crash courses. Classes are perfect for all swimmers, regardless of ability in order to help them make rapid progress and learn new skills. The school holiday is a great time to learn to swim, so call the centre and book you r child’s place now!

Call 020 8478 5634 for enquiries and more about the course.

Fairlop Waters Birthday bash

With a new year comes more birthdays, which we know are very difficult to plan for. But if you’re looking for ideas for birthday parties this year don’t forget Fairlop waters!

Owls Play Centre is perfect for toddlers, making the day filled with unforgettable fun. Or if you’re looking for something for those who are a bit older try out our Climbing Parties and High Ropes parties where you can experience your big day in style.

To enquire for prices and availability call 020 8500 9669 or email highropes@vision-rcl.org.uk

This is just a selection of the great activities we have going on this half term. Stay tuned for our upcoming blog where we will be giving you even more half term holiday activities for you and the family.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related