February half Term with the Family

February half term is filled with lots of fun for kids and families. Take a look at a selection of some events that could keep you and the kids occupied!

Reuse, Recycle… Robots! , various ages

Lab Central

Do you have an interest in robotics? Come along to our sessions this half term and build your very own jellyfish, bee or flower, by turning recycled materials into something completely new.

Learn great new skills by working with new materials.

We are even hosting a 2 and a half day workshop where you can gain a more thorough understanding of robotics and recyclable materials. Programme your bot to move and react and let your creativity run wild.

Be sure to book your ticket while you can, as spaces are limited and going fast. Find out more on our Lab Central page.

Lots of fun at Libraries, various ages

Various libraries

Free

Looking for something crafty to keep you occupied? Or what about attending a magic show? Redbridge Libraries have it all! Whether you want to join a workshop or just drop in.

Come along to Redbridge Libraries for games, puzzles and colouring. Drop in sessions are free, so just turn up. Check out the website for more details on what times and what libraries are hosting these sessions and much more.

Marvellous Magic at Valentines Mansion, 5 yrs+

Valentines Mansion

£10 per child, pre-booking essential via Valentines Box Office

Prepare to be amazed and astounded by incredible magic tricks with Mrs Back to Front. These special stunts are bound to put a smile on your face.

But that’s not all. The ticket includes an exclusive workshop where you will get to learn some of her magical secrets plus the opportunity to build your very own balloon animals.

Join us for this magical day but be sure to book fast, as tickets are limited.

Children’s woodland treasure hunt, 5-11 yrs

Claybury Park

£3.50, book here

Will you find all the natural treasure in the forest? Do something exciting this half term and come along to Claybury Park for this fantastic event, where you get to explore and see all the beauties of the forest for yourself. Look out for nature’s gems and wildlife wonders to complete your very own wildlife bingo card.

What are you waiting for? Start your treasure trail. Find out more and book your tickets online.

Wonder Women exhibition, families

Redbridge Museum

Throughout half term

11am-3pm, drop in

Come long to Redbridge Museum and celebrate 100 years since the first women in the UK won the right to vote in the Wonder Women exhibition. During this journey you will find out more about the lives of women in Ilford, Wanstead and Woodford over the past century. This enlightening exhibition features films about women’s lives today as well as those in the past.

During half term Redbridge Museum is hosting a free self-guided family quiz trail. Join the hunt, pick up clues and find out more about the history of women’s lives in Redbridge.

Magical Mayhem

Redbridge Drama Centre

Tuesday 19 – Friday 22 February

9am-4pm

£120

Are you interested in being a wizard or witch? Come along to this fantastic class to learn new acting skills, make new friends and perform a brand new Potter inspired adventure. There is no limit to what you can do with your imagination and creativity. Cast your own spells and join in with this week long workshop of magic, mystery and intrigue.

Book your tickets online

Something for adults too…

Adults do not despair! We also have plenty of events during the half term holidays for those who also want to take a break alongside their kids.

Our very popular workshop, A Touch of Glass returns to Valentines Mansion this February. This fused glass workshop will show you how to make your own decorative piece to take home using specialist techniques and materials. (Saturday 24 February. 11am-2pm, £47 per adult – book your ticket online )

Join us on one of our regular walks as part of Walking for Health in your local park. Or if you fancy something a lot more relaxing, come down to Redbridge Central library on Friday 22 February for one of our Reiki meditation sessions with Stephanie Mugo. (£2 per session, please book with the library on 020 8708 2414 or email Rhonda.brooks@visionrcl.org.uk)

Which events will you be attending this half term?

