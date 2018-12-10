Festive Fun this December

Jingle those bells, jump on your sleigh and make your way to Redbridge, because we’re inviting you to come and celebrate the magic of Christmas with us!

Christmas Writers Competition, 7-10 yrs

Monday 10 December- Saturday 5 January

Think you’ve got what it takes to show off your writing skills?

Get writing this December, and pick up a book and write yourvery own review. The book that you are reviewing doesn’t have to be Christmasthemed, but if you’re feeling extra creative this Christmas, why not give it atry! So put your pen to paper and fill out a review sheet.

One review will be accepted per child. This competition isrun in partnership with Thy English Academy.

Review sheets will be available at:

Wanstead Library

South Woodford Library & Gym

Woodford Green Library

More details can be found on the Redbridge website.

A Christmas Carol, 5 yrs+

Get in the Christmas spirit with a classic.

We all know the classic tale of miserable ol’ Scrooge, but you won’t want to miss this unique take on the classic tale! The wonderfully silly and tenderly heart-wrenching spellbinding tale is brought to life in this fast-paced adventure comedy – featuring spooky spectres, audience interaction, and many a change of hat!

Redbridge Drama Centre

Tuesday 11-Thursday 13 December, 5pm

To book your tickets, visit the Redbridge Drama Centre box office.

Festive Rhymetimes, Under 5s

This December get your little ones in the mood for singing by joining our Santa filled sessions.

Come and meet Mr and Mrs Santa in our very special Rhymetime singing Christmas songs. Join in with the jolly fun, ideal for those little voices. This wonderful session is free, just turn up.

Gants Hill Library

Wednesday 12 December

10.30am-11am

Or if you prefer crafting to singing, then come along to our Christmas Rhymetime sessions at Redbridge Central Library, where you can join Santa for a festive story and Rhyme time followed by a fun free craft session, just turn up!

Redbridge Central Library

Tuesday 18 December & Thursday 20 December

10.30-11.30am

Cracker Crafts, 2-11 yrs

Are you ready for a special surprise?

Wanstead Library

Monday 17 December

10am-11am

£1.75 per child

Add a personal touch to your Christmas tree with your very own hand crafted decorations! But that’s not all – you’ll even make two personalised cards to share with your friends and family. Embrace the season of giving and come down to Wanstead Library for this festive workshop.

Christmas Holiday Fun Drop Ins, 4-12 yrs

Until Friday 28 December

Looking for a quick Christmassy session that will keep you in the festive mood?

Challenge yourself with some puzzles, sure to put your brain to the test. Or if puzzles aren’t your thing, embrace your inner artist and pick up those colouring pens and pencils and bring colouring pages to life with artistic flare, be sure to make them look extra special for Christmas! We have that, and many more different crafts to keep those little hands busy this December.

Redbridge Libraries are hosting a number of drop-in sessions at different locations, up until 28 December. Find a session that suits you and pop into a Redbridge Library!

For a list of sessions available and their locations visit our website.

Owls Christmas Party

The party doesn’t just have to be at home!

Friday 21 December, 5pm to 7pm

£10 per child

Book in advance, call 020 8500 9669

Make some magical memories with the family at Owls Christmas Party. Join in for unlimited play, snacks and access to Santa’s grotto which of course, means a special gift.

Owls are also offering an annual membership. Start the new year with this great offer’ unlimited use of Owls Play centre, no queuing and no time limit on the length of their visit for a whole year! Be sure to take advantage of this very special Christmas promotion.

Interested? Visit our website for more.

TGI Film Nights Present: The Muppets Christmas Carol, All ages

Join us for this classic holiday tale, with a very special twist.

Friday 21 December

£3 per person or £20 for a family ticket

Kermit the Frog takes on the role of Bob Cratchit, in this festive film along with the rest of the muppet crew – Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and many more. This classic story is filled with laughs, touching moments and of course – lots of muppets! It’s a perfect Christmas story.

Redbridge Drama Centre invites you and the whole family to join us for the screening of The Muppets Christmas Carol, as part of TGI Film Nights. Not only is there a screening, but there are also Christmas crafts and games beforehand, so be sure to come early for the full experience!

Visit our website for details on times, tickets and more.

Christmas Trail, All ages

Fancy a challenge? See if you can complete our Christmas trail!

Redbridge Museum

Friday 21 December-Saturday 5 January

FREE, drop in, no need to book

11am-3pm during normal opening hours

Follow our special Christmas trail around the museum and make some festive finger puppets or your very own Christmas badge (50p)! This mix of crafts and detective work is ideal for those who are looking for a challenge.

Enjoy these exciting Christmas activities and much more. For more great ideas to keep you and the family busy, take a look on our website.

‘Tis the season to be jolly!

