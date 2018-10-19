Behind Every Great City

The Mayor, Sadiq Khan, announced a new public exhibition, titled LDN WMN, that will see twenty new artworks of London women popping up in more than a dozen public spaces across London. The works include large installations, paintings and digital graphics to bring the hidden stories of London’s campaigning and pioneering women to centre stage.

Through partnership with the Tate Collective and the Mayor of London, artists have been commissioned to create work featuring women who have played a crucial role in London’s history but have been largely underrepresented and overlooked in the past. This new exhibition is part of the Mayor’s #BehindEveryGreatCity campaign which marks 100 years since the first women won the right to vote in the UK and challenges how we celebrate the achievements of women in London, as well as giving a platform to talented artists. These pieces have been created by women and non-binary artists inspired by unsung women heroes from the city’s history.

Redbridge Central Library is now home to one of the twenty parts of this celebratory exhibition (until April 2019).

Jacob V Joyce uncovers the story of local hero Joyce Guy, who has played a pivotal role in the Redbridge community; as the founder of Melting Pot group in Ilford, hosting a number of charitable and cultural events around the city that showcased Caribbean life. Guy also provided support for older Caribbean residents who had moved to England from the 1950s onwards.

The location was picked with consideration; Redbridge Museum staged an exhibition about the history of homes in Redbridge, working alongside Melting Pot to create a local Caribbean 1960s ‘houseshare’ kitchen and lounge. Being home to the exhibition in 2002, the wall of the Library’s Hardback Café was a prime location; once more bringing the spirit of the vibrant exhibition to life by showing Guy in front of a West Indian living room.

The artist, Jacob V Joyce, uses eye-catching visuals, incredible detailing and striking colours to repair gaps in our shared visual landscapes, and in this case, to share Guy’s story, contributions and her accomplishments with the viewer. The piece itself is inspired by conversations with Redbridge locals, as well as Joyce’s own celebration of black history and culture.

Come down to Redbridge Central Library to see this wonderful piece for yourself and celebrate culture, history and #LDNWMN #BehindEveryGreatCity

