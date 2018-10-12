Day of the Dead Festival

Day of the Dead, also known as Día de Muertos is coming to Redbridge Central Library – Saturday 20 October, 10am to 4pm. This Mexican holiday is celebrated across the world, particularly within Mexico; focusing on gathering family and friends to celebrate the lives of their loved ones who have passed on.

It is traditionally celebrated by visiting the final resting place of loved ones to be with the souls of the departed, decorating their graves with ofrendas (altars), their favourite foods, clothing, candles and bright flowers and items. The intent of the celebration is to allow departed souls to hear their prayers, voices and stories. Quite often, funny anecdotes and stories are often told about the departed, which gives the event a far lighter tone than the name may imply.

On the day, Mandinga Arts will be creating a community ofrenda, where you are invited to add your own photos or other elements of remembrance and create a piece that is truly unique. Come along from 10am to 4pm with your items.

Sugar skulls are associated with this day of celebration, where foods such as sugar or chocolate skulls are served and can be given as a gift to both the living and the dead. These beautifully decorated skulls are also created as ornaments throughout the celebration; using paint and flowers to create these sculptures. They are used to overcome the fear of death and celebrate life.

Why not really get into the celebrations and get your face painted with a traditional sugar skull design? Come along to Redbridge Library and attend one of our drop in sessions taking place throughout the day!

Or if you fancy getting even more creative come along to our carnival masks & head-dresses workshop. This workshop, led by Mandinga arts, will enable you to create your very own Day of the Dead masks and head-dresses which can be worn during the Ilford High Street Day of the Dead carnival parade taking place later the same day. This workshop is suitable for adults and anyone aged 13 years+ – booking via Eventbrite is essential, so grab your place while you can.

Day of the Dead has also inspired music and film throughout the years. Join us at 2.30pm in our afternoon film club with award winning film Coco, where young Miguel dreams of becoming a musician, and finds himself in the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead. In this wonderful story Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind his family history, and the wonders of Day of the Dead.

We have this and many more activities and workshops for you to get involved in:

Past life storytelling with Canela Fina

Frida Khalo inspired crowns & skull masks

Voodoo love orchestra

Final party library death café

Travelling Light: a short film about life & death!

Before I die, I want to…

And of course, Day of the dead would not be complete without a Day of the Dead carnival parade. Mandinga Arts will end the party with a glorious spectacle in Ilford High Street, where music, bright costumes, dancers and giant puppets will collide in a vibrate and uplifting celebration of life.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful celebration.

Visit our website for a full list of events and details

