Visiting the Kenneth More Theatre this Half Term

Start and finish your half term by visiting the Kenneth More Theatre, where we have some great productions hitting our stage.

What’s big, blue, bossy, and turns up uninvited?

The Slightly Annoying Elephant, of course, and it is coming to the Kenneth More Theatre this half term. This wonderful, funny story brings number one bestselling author David Walliams’ first picture book to life through the art of puppetry by the Little Angel Theatre Company.

Their beautifully crafted puppets pull the audience straight into the pages of this bestselling book, through this stage adaption.

The story follows Sam, a young boy who gets a very big surprise as a hungry, big blue and cycling-loving elephant turns up on his doorstep. It turns out that adopting an elephant is a lot more than poor Sam had bargained for!

Come along and watch how this big blue elephant decides to make himself at home; watching TV, taking a shower and all while mysterious events happen. Nothing seems to be normal about this big blue, slightly annoying elephant, as the title suggests. You’ll just have to see what else this story has in store, as The Little Angel company use gusto and humour to bring this wacky story to the stage. The production has been previously described as fun and charming with beautiful set pieces that are bound to catch the eyes of the audience.

Little Angel Theatre has been a home for puppetry since its doors opened in 1961, and have been providing quality theatre for over 50 years, celebrating the range of possibilities and expressing creativity through puppets, becoming an icon of north London childhood with their performances. Little Angel Theatre also has a lively education programme, working with schools and the community. They also provide opportunities for young puppeteers to master their craft through development and training to maintain this rare art form.

Don’t miss the Slightly Annoying Elephant (how can you miss that bright blue elephant anyway!) as he comes to the Kenneth More Theatre from Friday 14 February to Sunday 16 February, check our website for times and ticket availability.

Moving on from elephants – submerge yourself into the seas, or rather, a park pond. Who knew that would be where you could see a shark!

Shark in the park is a delightful story of a young boy called Timothy Pope, who peers through his telescope into the park, only to see shark fins everywhere. This musical production features all three of the Shark in the Park series from children’s author Nick Sharratt, brought to the Kenneth More stage by Nonsense Room Productions this half term; a show perfect for kids with a wild imagination.

Filled with colour, songs that everyone can dance to and, of course, comedy, Nonsense Room Productions has a warm and engaging cast that have captivated audiences in the past. Their vibrant energy alongside this imaginative story are set to provide an afternoon of giggles and laughs that’ll have you tapping your foot along to every beat. Nonsense Room productions has grown from a small-scale company to putting on productions and spreading joy through their tours globally, and are now coming to our local theatre!

“Another foot tapping musical delight of show.” EdinburghFestivalForKids

With simple staging and bright costumes, Shark in the Park brings the pages of Sharratt’s books to the stage of the Kenneth More Theatre. This production is only running on Sunday 23 February, a fin-tastic way to end your half term holidays with the kids.

Book your tickets for Shark in the Park here.

Don’t miss out on these fun-filled productions that will inspire and entertain the family. Be sure to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Visit our website for more great events and activities this half term: https://visionrcl.org.uk/events/

Post Author: Priya Devandran

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related