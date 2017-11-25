Christmas is just around the corner and we’ve got lots going on in Redbridge! Why not take a break from all of that Christmas shopping and enjoy these fantastic events taking place in your own backyard. Here are our top picks for things to do in Redbridge this Christmas…
1. Watch Christmas tree lights turn on
We just love visiting Ken Aston Square, and what better excuse than the lighting of the Christmas tree? There’s loads going on in the square and in Fullwell Cross library including festive songs, face painting, a chance to meet Santa and a meet and greet with Wes Streeting MP.
When: Friday 1 December, 3pm-6pm
Where: Ken Aston Square and Fullwell Cross Library, Barkingside
2. Take a Christmas workshop and do your Christmas shopping
Looking for a way to wow your guests this Christmas? Head down to Valentines Mansion where they are running table arrangement workshops and their Christmas fair where you will find some truly unique presents for loved ones.
When: Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December
Where: Valentines Mansion
3. Meet Santa in his grotto
Have you been good this year? Santa has come to Redbridge to spread some Christmas cheer. He will be waiting in his cosy, twinkly grotto with presents to share!
When: Saturday 8 to 23 December, from 11am
Where: Redbridge Central Library
4. Watch a magical Christmas play
Struggling to find fun things to occupy your evening this December? Head over to Redbridge Drama Centre for their fantastic adaptation of a literary classic, The Christmas Tale of the Pied Piper. Book your tickets now for this magical evening.
When: Saturday 9 December, 2pm & 5pm and Friday 15 December, 7.30pm
Where: Redbridge Drama Centre
5. Have a hoot at our Christmas party
Get the kids in the Christmas spirit with an afternoon of unlimited play at Owls play centre including a visit to Santa’s grotto where your child will receive a small gift.
When: Thursday 21 December, 4.30pm-6.30pm
Where: Owls Play Centre, Fairlop Waters
7. Take part in a family workshop
Use a bit of Christmas magic by turning old used plastic bottles into beautiful light up decorations at our family friendly workshops.
When: Friday 1, Tuesday 5 & Saturday 16 December
Find out more about the workshops by emailing culture@visionrcl.org.uk
8. Visit a Library
Keep the kids busy during the holidays by visiting your local library where there are plenty of games to play and maybe even a chance to make a christmassy craft!
When: Throughout December
Where: Redbridge Libraries
9. Ring in the new year
Keep the party going after Christmas and ring in the new year with us at Fairlop Waters. A party for the whole family, you’ll be dancing away the night with our DJ, enjoy a buffet and even a special visit from a guest for the kids!
When: Sunday 31 December
Where: The Boat House, Fairlop Waters
We have a lot more events taking place throughout December including our Christmas Walk to Health, Christmas special Tea Dance and Redbridge Music Service Winter concerts
Post Author: Nida Hussain
