Mental Health Awareness Week 2023

This year the week’s main focus is anxiety. The Mental Health Foundation recently did a study into stress, anxiety and hopelessness around personal finances and it was found that anxiety is one of the most common mental health problems adults can face.

There are plenty of reasons to feel anxious at the moment so it’s important to make sure we are always taking care of our mental health. Mental Health Awareness Week is a good time to start learning techniques to help us to take care of ourselves.

Five Ways to Wellbeing

Mind talks about the five ways to wellbeing which are simple steps that can be done every day to help improve mental health.

Give

There’s been lots of research about the effects of taking part in social and community life. Some studies have shown that people who help others are more likely to rate themselves as happy. Mind Charity

There are many ways you can give back to the community, maybe you can give your time to one of our conservation days or litter-picking sessions in your local park:

Take Notice

Reminding yourself to take notice can help you to be aware of how you’re feeling. It can help you understand what triggers your feelings of stress or anxiety. Some studies have shown that savouring ‘the moment’ can also help you to feel more positive about life. Mind Charity

It’s important to understand yourself when you want to look after your mental health. It can also be important to appreciate the things around you.

Meditation is a great way to get in tune with yourself. Why not try and Reiki meditation session to find out how it could help you.

You could also use our Parks Bingo to inspire you to take notice of the things in your local area. Our parks and open spaces have lots of things to spot and enjoy.

Connect

Connecting with others can help us feel close to people, and valued for who we are. Being social means different things for different people – you might prefer being in quieter situations with one other person, or you might like being in big groups. Mind Charity

There are many ways to connect with people. Whether you want to spend time with people you already know or would like to meet some new faces we have options for you.

A show at the Kenneth More Theatre is a great way to get together with friends and family. You can catch up in Kenny’s bar before and after the show and enjoy a great performance together. There are many different options coming up or why not even book for this year’s pantomime, Peter Pan!

If you would like to meet some new people or go somewhere to talk then we have a number of groups where you can connect with people. Whether you need support for grief, want to talk to others who have shared experiences or want to relax and chat there are plenty of options.

Be Active

Many people find that physical activity helps them maintain positive mental health. This doesn’t have to mean running marathons or training every day at the gym. There are lots of different things you can do to be a bit more active. Studies have shown that getting active can help you sleep better, have happier moods, and reduce feelings of stress, anxiety and racing thoughts. Mind Charity

Signing up to the gym is a quick and simple way to get active. Not only are you able to enjoy our gym facilities but you also gain access to many group exercise classes. From yoga to boxfit, aqua to Zumba, whatever takes your fancy, there’s a class for you.

If you don’t want to commit to a membership just yet then why not try some of the taster sessions of our group exercise classes:

Some may prefer something a bit slower with more opportunity for socialisation. Our wellbeing walks are the perfect way to get active in an achievable and accessible way. We also offer inclusive walks for those with mobility issues and dementia.

To find out more or to see our full programme of activities for Mental Health Awareness Week visit the Vision website.

Author: Molly Polden

Advertisement