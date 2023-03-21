In Full Bloom: A Series of Blogs to Celebrate the Launch of Redbridge in Bloom

On By domorerclIn Other News And Events!

We will release a series of blog posts during the Redbridge in Bloom 2023 competition campaign. Our blogs will cover a wide range of topics related to gardening, from beginner tips to advanced techniques. They will provide valuable insights and inspiration for gardeners of all skill levels.

Starting on March 20, we will release a new blog post every Monday, with the final post released on June 26. Some blog topics include a sneak peek at the Redbridge in Bloom 2023 launch, gardening tips for beginners, interviews with past winners, and creative ways to incorporate plants into your London front garden. We will also highlight the efforts of community groups and individuals who are positively impacting Redbridge’s parks and open spaces.

So please mark your calendars and get ready to learn, grow, and be inspired as we divert from gardening and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Redbridge’s green spaces.

Blog TitleRelease Date
In Full Bloom: A Sneak Peek at the Redbridge in Bloom 2023 LaunchRead now
Get Your Greens On: Top Gardening Tips for Redbridge in Bloom 2023Read now
Blooming Beauties: Interviews with Past Redbridge in Bloom Winners3 April
The Power of Community: Highlighting the South Park Users Group’s Gardening Efforts10 April
Bringing the Outdoors In: Creative Ways to Incorporate Plants in Your London Front Garden17 April
Gardening for Beginners: Simple Tips to Start Your Garden24 April
The Benefits of Gardening: How it Can Improve Your Physical and Mental Health1 May
Growing Your Food: Tips for Starting a Vegetable Garden8 May
Secret Gardens: Hidden Gems of Redbridge’s Parks and Open Spaces15 May
Pollinater Paradise: Creating a Bee-Friendly Garden22 May
Upcycling the Front Garden: Creative Ways to Repurpose Household Items29 May
Gardening on a Budget: Tips for Thrifty Gardeners5 June
Outdoor Gardening: How to Create a Lush Oasis in Your Front Garden12 June
Gardening in Small Spaces: Tips for Balconies, Patios and Courtyards19 June
Testament of Rotary Club’s Efforts in Ray Park26 June

You can find more about Vision’s Redbridge in Bloom competition here.

Author: Molly Polden

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s