In Full Bloom: A Series of Blogs to Celebrate the Launch of Redbridge in Bloom

We will release a series of blog posts during the Redbridge in Bloom 2023 competition campaign. Our blogs will cover a wide range of topics related to gardening, from beginner tips to advanced techniques. They will provide valuable insights and inspiration for gardeners of all skill levels.

Starting on March 20, we will release a new blog post every Monday, with the final post released on June 26. Some blog topics include a sneak peek at the Redbridge in Bloom 2023 launch, gardening tips for beginners, interviews with past winners, and creative ways to incorporate plants into your London front garden. We will also highlight the efforts of community groups and individuals who are positively impacting Redbridge’s parks and open spaces.

So please mark your calendars and get ready to learn, grow, and be inspired as we divert from gardening and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Redbridge’s green spaces.

Blog Title Release Date In Full Bloom: A Sneak Peek at the Redbridge in Bloom 2023 Launch Read now Get Your Greens On: Top Gardening Tips for Redbridge in Bloom 2023 Read now Blooming Beauties: Interviews with Past Redbridge in Bloom Winners 3 April The Power of Community: Highlighting the South Park Users Group’s Gardening Efforts 10 April Bringing the Outdoors In: Creative Ways to Incorporate Plants in Your London Front Garden 17 April Gardening for Beginners: Simple Tips to Start Your Garden 24 April The Benefits of Gardening: How it Can Improve Your Physical and Mental Health 1 May Growing Your Food: Tips for Starting a Vegetable Garden 8 May Secret Gardens: Hidden Gems of Redbridge’s Parks and Open Spaces 15 May Pollinater Paradise: Creating a Bee-Friendly Garden 22 May Upcycling the Front Garden: Creative Ways to Repurpose Household Items 29 May Gardening on a Budget: Tips for Thrifty Gardeners 5 June Outdoor Gardening: How to Create a Lush Oasis in Your Front Garden 12 June Gardening in Small Spaces: Tips for Balconies, Patios and Courtyards 19 June Testament of Rotary Club’s Efforts in Ray Park 26 June

You can find more about Vision’s Redbridge in Bloom competition here.

Author: Molly Polden

Advertisement