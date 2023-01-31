Things to do in Redbridge this February

We’ve managed to survive January, and February is almost upon us. There are lots of exciting things taking place across the borough whether you want something to do as a family or an evening just for the grown ups then there is something for everyone. We will also be doing a separate blog talking about all things half term so make sure you sign up to get notified of that!

LGBT+ History Month Book Chat

Redbridge Libraries are celebrating LGBT+ History Month by reading and discussing books with LGBT+ themes. This year’s chat will be focused on “My Policeman” by Bethan Roberts but if you can’t read the book before then it’s not a problem as other titles can also be recommended and discussed.

Location: Redbridge Central Library & Zoom

Date: Wednesday 1 February

Times: 3pm-4.15pm

Suitable for: Adults

Price: FREE

Introduction to Group Exercise

As we head into February it can be hard to keep up with those resolutions we made at the start of the year. Here at Vision we want to support you with your goals. If your resolution is to be the happiest, healthiest you but you find it hard to get motivated then a group exercise class could be just what you need. Our Introduction to Group Exercise sessions are completely FREE so that you can try it out to see if it’s something that enjoy.

Upcoming Sessions

Yoga Location: Redbridge Central Library Date: Thursday 2 February Time: 6pm Find out more Zumba Location: Wanstead Library Date: Tuesday 7 February Time: 10.30am Find out more Zumba Toning Location: Wanstead Library Date: Tuesday 7 February Time: 10.30am Find out more

Managing Your Money Workshops

The Redbridge Institute of Adult Education are running taster sessions to help people manage their money in effective way. The cost of living crisis is making it hard to stretch our incomes to cover everything it needs. These sessions are entirely free to attend.

Location: Redbridge Central Library

Dates: Friday 3 February, Tuesday 7 February, Friday 10 February

Time: 10am

Price: FREE

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy

The UK’s premier baby-friendly comedy club is coming back to the Redbridge Drama Centre! While the events are baby friendly they are fully about parents enjoying themselves. With soft flooring, buggy parking, and baby changing you have everything you need to take care of the little ones. While the fully-stocked bar takes care of the grown ups whether you want a cuppa or something stronger!

There is a 15-month age limit for the babies attending as the comics will be using their usual adult material.

Location: Redbridge Drama Centre Date: Thursday 2 February Time: 12pm Price: In advance – £13.00; On the Door – £15.00 (Babies go free!) Book now

Hainault Forest’s Wassail 2023

After having to reschedule from the original January date Hainault Forest are looking forward to their annual Wassail event. Wassail is all about honouring trees and scaring away bad spirits in the hope of bringing a good harvest later in the year.

Hainault Forest’s event will include pruning the Orchard, cooking apples around the campfire and drinking warm apple juice. There will also be a traditional procession to finish.

Location: Hainault Forest

Date: Saturday 4 February

Time: 11am

Price: £2.50

Empower with Walk_It_Out

Redbridge Libraries have teamed up with Walk_It_Out to offer special workshops to build confidence and resilience in women. Walk_It_Out are a local group who want to raise awareness, bring women together, and make Redbridge a safer, happier place to live. They do a range of things to empower and support women.

Location: Redbridge Central Library

Date: Tuesday 7 February

Time: 6.30pm

Price: FREE

Repair Café

Perhaps in 2023 you want to make an effort to create less waste and be more sustainable. Then a repair café could be just what you need. All about mending broken or worn items and reducing the amount that ends up in a landfill it’s also a great place to meet people and learn about useful skills.

Location: Redbridge Central Library

Dates: Saturday 11 & 25 Februrary

Time: 2pm-3.45pm

Price: FREE (A voluntary donation would be appreciated)

The Wedding Singer

Head back to the 1980s and join Robbie Hart who is a wannabe rockstar from New Jersey. After experiencing a heartbreak his career as a wedding singer takes a serious turn as he starts to ruin every wedding he attends!

Location: Kenneth More Theatre Dates: Thursday 9 February – Saturday 11 February Times: 7.30pm (all days) & 2.30pm (Saturday only) Price: Full price – £21.00; Conc – £19.00 Book now

For Kids

We’ll be talking about some of the highlights of half term separately very soon. Sign up to be notified when we post that.

But just to tide you over until then here a few things we’re looking forward to in the meantime.

Lark and the Shark – Storytime with Natalie Newman

Finish off National Story-telling Week with Natalie Newman who will be reading her new book, Lark the Shark and Wonda the Whale.

Location: Fullwell Cross Library Date: Friday 3 February Time: 10am Price: FREE Find out more

Frozen 2 Film Screening

The Kenneth More Theatre continues to put together an exciting programme of film screenings and we couldn’t be more excited about Frozen 2! Elsa and Anna are back and looking for answers. With help from Kristoff, Sven and Olaf this is fun for all the family.

Rated: U Location: Kenneth More Theatre Date: Saturday 4 February Time: 1.30pm Price: Full price – £3.50, Child/Conc – £2.50 Book now

Hamlet

NIE’s brand new show tells the story of Hamlet in just 45 minutes, performed by 2 actors, 1 musician and a few items in a suitcase! This is a great, fun way to experience the world of Shakespeare for the first time.

Suitable for: Ages 8+ Location: Redbridge Drama Centre Date: Monday 13 February Time: 1.30pm & 4pm Price: £10 – Use code BOGOF to get buy one get one free on all tickets Book now

