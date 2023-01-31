Things to do in Redbridge this February

We’ve managed to survive January, and February is almost upon us. There are lots of exciting things taking place across the borough whether you want something to do as a family or an evening just for the grown ups then there is something for everyone. We will also be doing a separate blog talking about all things half term so make sure you sign up to get notified of that!
LGBT+ History Month Book Chat
Redbridge Libraries are celebrating LGBT+ History Month by reading and discussing books with LGBT+ themes. This year’s chat will be focused on “My Policeman” by Bethan Roberts but if you can’t read the book before then it’s not a problem as other titles can also be recommended and discussed.
Location: Redbridge Central Library & Zoom
Date: Wednesday 1 February
Times: 3pm-4.15pm
Suitable for: Adults
Price: FREE
Introduction to Group Exercise
As we head into February it can be hard to keep up with those resolutions we made at the start of the year. Here at Vision we want to support you with your goals. If your resolution is to be the happiest, healthiest you but you find it hard to get motivated then a group exercise class could be just what you need. Our Introduction to Group Exercise sessions are completely FREE so that you can try it out to see if it’s something that enjoy.
Upcoming Sessions
Yoga
Location: Redbridge Central Library
Date: Thursday 2 February
Time: 6pm
Zumba
Location: Wanstead Library
Date: Tuesday 7 February
Time: 10.30am
Zumba Toning
Location: Wanstead Library
Date: Tuesday 7 February
Time: 10.30am
Managing Your Money Workshops
The Redbridge Institute of Adult Education are running taster sessions to help people manage their money in effective way. The cost of living crisis is making it hard to stretch our incomes to cover everything it needs. These sessions are entirely free to attend.
Location: Redbridge Central Library
Dates: Friday 3 February, Tuesday 7 February, Friday 10 February
Time: 10am
Price: FREE
Bring Your Own Baby Comedy
The UK’s premier baby-friendly comedy club is coming back to the Redbridge Drama Centre! While the events are baby friendly they are fully about parents enjoying themselves. With soft flooring, buggy parking, and baby changing you have everything you need to take care of the little ones. While the fully-stocked bar takes care of the grown ups whether you want a cuppa or something stronger!
There is a 15-month age limit for the babies attending as the comics will be using their usual adult material.
Location: Redbridge Drama Centre
Date: Thursday 2 February
Time: 12pm
Price: In advance – £13.00; On the Door – £15.00 (Babies go free!)
Hainault Forest’s Wassail 2023
After having to reschedule from the original January date Hainault Forest are looking forward to their annual Wassail event. Wassail is all about honouring trees and scaring away bad spirits in the hope of bringing a good harvest later in the year.
Hainault Forest’s event will include pruning the Orchard, cooking apples around the campfire and drinking warm apple juice. There will also be a traditional procession to finish.
Location: Hainault Forest
Date: Saturday 4 February
Time: 11am
Price: £2.50
Empower with Walk_It_Out
Redbridge Libraries have teamed up with Walk_It_Out to offer special workshops to build confidence and resilience in women. Walk_It_Out are a local group who want to raise awareness, bring women together, and make Redbridge a safer, happier place to live. They do a range of things to empower and support women.
Location: Redbridge Central Library
Date: Tuesday 7 February
Time: 6.30pm
Price: FREE
Repair Café
Perhaps in 2023 you want to make an effort to create less waste and be more sustainable. Then a repair café could be just what you need. All about mending broken or worn items and reducing the amount that ends up in a landfill it’s also a great place to meet people and learn about useful skills.
Location: Redbridge Central Library
Dates: Saturday 11 & 25 Februrary
Time: 2pm-3.45pm
Price: FREE (A voluntary donation would be appreciated)
The Wedding Singer
Head back to the 1980s and join Robbie Hart who is a wannabe rockstar from New Jersey. After experiencing a heartbreak his career as a wedding singer takes a serious turn as he starts to ruin every wedding he attends!
Location: Kenneth More Theatre
Dates: Thursday 9 February – Saturday 11 February
Times: 7.30pm (all days) & 2.30pm (Saturday only)
Price: Full price – £21.00; Conc – £19.00
For Kids
We’ll be talking about some of the highlights of half term separately very soon. Sign up to be notified when we post that.
But just to tide you over until then here a few things we’re looking forward to in the meantime.
Lark and the Shark – Storytime with Natalie Newman
Finish off National Story-telling Week with Natalie Newman who will be reading her new book, Lark the Shark and Wonda the Whale.
Location: Fullwell Cross Library
Date: Friday 3 February
Time: 10am
Price: FREE
Frozen 2 Film Screening
The Kenneth More Theatre continues to put together an exciting programme of film screenings and we couldn’t be more excited about Frozen 2! Elsa and Anna are back and looking for answers. With help from Kristoff, Sven and Olaf this is fun for all the family.
Rated: U
Location: Kenneth More Theatre
Date: Saturday 4 February
Time: 1.30pm
Price: Full price – £3.50, Child/Conc – £2.50
Hamlet
NIE’s brand new show tells the story of Hamlet in just 45 minutes, performed by 2 actors, 1 musician and a few items in a suitcase! This is a great, fun way to experience the world of Shakespeare for the first time.
Suitable for: Ages 8+
Location: Redbridge Drama Centre
Date: Monday 13 February
Time: 1.30pm & 4pm
Price: £10 – Use code BOGOF to get buy one get one free on all tickets
Author: Molly Polden