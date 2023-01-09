Things To Do in Redbridge this January

January can be a cold and dark month to get through and it can be hard to find things to look forward to. With Christmas out the way a lot of us will be looking at how to spend as little as possible. We’ve highlighted some of the things you can do in Redbridge this month that can help you save money or are even free.
New Year New You
Do you have a New Year’s resolution to keep fit or get more active? Then our New Year, New You gym membership offer could be just the thing you need. When you join up now you get your first month FREE. Your membership will also be automatically upgraded to include access to The Spa at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre for 3 months. That means access to the sauna, steam and aroma rooms, a hyrdopool, experience showers, heated loungers and foot spas for FREE.
From Page to Stage
The Kenneth More Theatre is holding an exhibition on all things pantomime! You will be able to see some of the costumes from previous pantomimes and also learn more about the history of pantomime and the Kenneth More Theatre.
There will also be a talk from Nigel Ellacott, Winner of Outstanding Achievement Award in the UK Pantomime Awards 2022. This is also free to attend but booking is essential as spaces are limited.
Location: Kenneth More Theatre
Dates: Thursday 12 January – Tuesday 17 January (excluding Sunday 15 January)
Times: 10am-6pm
Talk from Nigel Ellacott: Saturday 14 January, 3-4pm
Suitable for: Adults, Teens
Price: FREE
Volunteer at Our Parks
As we look forward to Spring our rangers at our parks are preparing to spruce up some of the natural areas in the borough. With a whole host of opportunities to donate your time this month you could help plant hedgerows in Hainault, trees in Ray Park, or help with some pruning and maintenance in the wilderness orchard in Claybury Park.
Dance Fitness Fest
The Sir James Hawkey Hall is hosting the biggest Zumba party Redbridge has ever seen! This event will feature several different Zumba and Dance Fitness instructors to bring people together at a fun dance fitness event. Perfect for having fun and keeping fit, this will be a feel-good experience.
Location: Sir James Hawkey Hall
Date: Sunday 29 January
Time: 2.30-5.30pm
Price: FREE
Suitable for: Adults
Wassail Celebrations
Wassail is an ancient English tradition that celebrates the health of trees in the hope of awakening the trees and scaring away evil spirits! You’ll help with some pruning to encourage fruit growth and then enjoy some warm cider to finish off. Claybury Orchard and Hainault Forest will both be hosting their own Wassail celebrations.
Location: Hainault Forest & Claybury Woods & Park
Date: Saturday 14 January & Saturday 21 January
Time: Vary between location
Price: FREE
Suitable for: All ages
Just For Kids
You can see all the children’s events going on within Vision on our website. We’ve hand picked a few we’re most excited about this month.
Mini-Coding Academy for Families
An exciting and friendly new club for families with children 5-7 years old to learn together the basic principles of computer programming. Join us for this 6-week course and get inspired to explore the world of coding.
Location: Redbridge Central Library
Times: Thursdays, 4.30-5.30pm
Price: FREE
Hulla Balloony Moon Time
Redbridge Drama Centre have the show Hulla Balloony Moon Time for just one day only. This show is based on the book, ‘Pat-A-Cake Baby’ by Joyce and Polly Dunbar. This show is a wonder of rhyming, puppets and music that is perfect for little ones.
Location: Redbridge Drama Centre
Date: Thursday 19 January
Times: 1pm & 4.30pm
Price: Adults – £10.00; Children and Concessions – £8.50
Suitable for: Ages 2+
Wilderness Wanderers: Forest Arts and Crafts
Head on over to Hainault Forest to explore and while you’re there you can join the Wilderness Wanderers and make some forest-themed arts and crafts.
Location: Hainault Forest
Date: Sunday 29 January
Time: 11am-1pm
Prices: Standard – £5; Concession – FREE
Suitable for: Ages 5-11
Under 5’s classes
Looking for something to do with children that aren’t in school yet? Would they enjoy banging drums and learning the about the world of music? Have they got some serious moves on the dance floor? Take a look at what classes are available for Under 5’s.
Author: Molly Polden