Things To Do in Redbridge this January

January can be a cold and dark month to get through and it can be hard to find things to look forward to. With Christmas out the way a lot of us will be looking at how to spend as little as possible. We’ve highlighted some of the things you can do in Redbridge this month that can help you save money or are even free.

New Year New You

Do you have a New Year’s resolution to keep fit or get more active? Then our New Year, New You gym membership offer could be just the thing you need. When you join up now you get your first month FREE. Your membership will also be automatically upgraded to include access to The Spa at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre for 3 months. That means access to the sauna, steam and aroma rooms, a hyrdopool, experience showers, heated loungers and foot spas for FREE.

From Page to Stage

The Kenneth More Theatre is holding an exhibition on all things pantomime! You will be able to see some of the costumes from previous pantomimes and also learn more about the history of pantomime and the Kenneth More Theatre.



There will also be a talk from Nigel Ellacott, Winner of Outstanding Achievement Award in the UK Pantomime Awards 2022. This is also free to attend but booking is essential as spaces are limited.

Location: Kenneth More Theatre Dates: Thursday 12 January – Tuesday 17 January (excluding Sunday 15 January) Times: 10am-6pm Talk from Nigel Ellacott: Saturday 14 January, 3-4pm Suitable for: Adults, Teens Price: FREE Find out more

Volunteer at Our Parks

As we look forward to Spring our rangers at our parks are preparing to spruce up some of the natural areas in the borough. With a whole host of opportunities to donate your time this month you could help plant hedgerows in Hainault, trees in Ray Park, or help with some pruning and maintenance in the wilderness orchard in Claybury Park.

Photo by Akil Mazumder on Pexels.com

Dance Fitness Fest

The Sir James Hawkey Hall is hosting the biggest Zumba party Redbridge has ever seen! This event will feature several different Zumba and Dance Fitness instructors to bring people together at a fun dance fitness event. Perfect for having fun and keeping fit, this will be a feel-good experience.

Location: Sir James Hawkey Hall Date: Sunday 29 January Time: 2.30-5.30pm Price: FREE Suitable for: Adults Find out more

Wassail Celebrations

Wassail is an ancient English tradition that celebrates the health of trees in the hope of awakening the trees and scaring away evil spirits! You’ll help with some pruning to encourage fruit growth and then enjoy some warm cider to finish off. Claybury Orchard and Hainault Forest will both be hosting their own Wassail celebrations.

Location: Hainault Forest & Claybury Woods & Park

Date: Saturday 14 January & Saturday 21 January

Time: Vary between location

Price: FREE

Suitable for: All ages

Just For Kids

You can see all the children’s events going on within Vision on our website. We’ve hand picked a few we’re most excited about this month.

Mini-Coding Academy for Families

An exciting and friendly new club for families with children 5-7 years old to learn together the basic principles of computer programming. Join us for this 6-week course and get inspired to explore the world of coding.

Location: Redbridge Central Library

Times: Thursdays, 4.30-5.30pm

Price: FREE

Hulla Balloony Moon Time

Redbridge Drama Centre have the show Hulla Balloony Moon Time for just one day only. This show is based on the book, ‘Pat-A-Cake Baby’ by Joyce and Polly Dunbar. This show is a wonder of rhyming, puppets and music that is perfect for little ones.

Location: Redbridge Drama Centre Date: Thursday 19 January Times: 1pm & 4.30pm Price: Adults – £10.00; Children and Concessions – £8.50 Suitable for: Ages 2+ Book Now

Wilderness Wanderers: Forest Arts and Crafts

Head on over to Hainault Forest to explore and while you’re there you can join the Wilderness Wanderers and make some forest-themed arts and crafts.

Location: Hainault Forest Date: Sunday 29 January Time: 11am-1pm Prices: Standard – £5; Concession – FREE Suitable for: Ages 5-11 Book Now Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Under 5’s classes

Looking for something to do with children that aren’t in school yet? Would they enjoy banging drums and learning the about the world of music? Have they got some serious moves on the dance floor? Take a look at what classes are available for Under 5’s.

Photo by Ksenia Chernaya on Pexels.com

