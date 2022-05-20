Top 5 events for the family this May Half Term  

May Half term is on the horizon, which means that we have lots of events and activities for families, friends, and kids to join in with this year!

Here in Redbridge, we are spoiled for choice; with so much taking place, so to narrow things down here is a list of top 5 not-to-miss activities and events you can attend.

Celebrate the Royal Jubilee with us

Vision RCL have arranged several celebratory activities this year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, these events are happening throughout half term and the upcoming Jubilee weekend. Events and activities include:

The Big Jubilee Read

Family friendly crafts at Redbridge Libraries

Royal Redbridge exhibitions at Redbridge Museum

Digital Workshops for tech enthusiasts

…And more!

For a full listing of jubilee events for you and the family to attend, visit our website

Take to the road with cycling courses at Redbridge Cycling Centre

If you want to take an adventure into the wonderful world of cycling with our range of cycling classes. Cycling is a wonderful way to stay active, and stay in shape – so why not try it this half term? From Balance Bike Skills for beginners, to Mountain Bike classes for those who want to get a little more adventurous with their skills. Visit our website for a full listing of classes available, be sure to book your place in advance to avoid disappointment!

Enjoy a show at Redbridge Drama Centre

Are you looking to sit back, relax and enjoy a show, come on down to Redbridge Drama Centre this Half Term Holiday!

Monday 30 May – If you have ever wanted to be a star then come along to The RDC Film club at Redbridge Drama Centre. Pick up those guitars and star in your very own School of Rock inspired short film.

Click here to find out more and book your tickets

Tuesday 31 May – Join us for a brand new show presented by the Long Nose Puppets as the Hug comes to Redbridge Drama Centre. Enjoy this beautiful adaptation of a heart warming story brought to stage.

Book your tickets now

Dive into swimming lessons

Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre and Mayfield Leisure Centre are offering swimming lessons this half term, perfect for those who want to try something new, or develop their existing swimming skills. These holiday crash courses are ideal for those aged 5-14 years of age. Places on these crash courses are limited, so book while you can.

Mayfield Leisure Centre

Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre

Take to the water this half term

Join in with our exciting multi-activity camp at Fairlop Outdoor Activity Centre, great for those little adventurers who want to try something new. This camp includes canoeing, kayaking, sailing, raft building and more! Take to the water in style and enjoy action packed days filled with fun!

Find out more and book your place now

Bonus events: Nature Lovers

We couldn’t leave out these wonderful events taking place in our parks and open spaces perfect for those who love the outdoors. Take advantage of the holidays and try out these fun events or get productive with our volunteering workdays and help keep our parks and green spaces wonderful for everyone to enjoy. Our line-up for nature enthusiasts includes:

In addition to these great events and activities, don’t miss out on more of our upcoming events in Redbridge this half term. Visit our website for a full listing of events, where you find something that suits you: https://visionrcl.org.uk/events/