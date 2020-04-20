Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) is a day for Jewish people to remember the victims of the Holocaust, and takes place from Monday 20-Tuesday 21 April this year.

The name comes from the Hebrew word ‘shoah’, which means ‘whirlwind’. It was established in Israel in 1959 by law. It falls on the 27th of the Jewish month of Nissan, a date chosen because it is the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising.

You can read all about the uprising of the Warsaw Ghetto on the encyclopedia website Britannica. The website is also available for other reference enquiries from our virtual library, learn more on the Vision website.

You can also watch a programme about the Battle for Warsaw, which aired on BBC Timewatch.

It is also 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camp at Bergen Belsen. The Holocaust Educational Trust is commemorating the event with a programme that has been funded by the Department for Education and was designed to educate students across England about the history of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and its liberation by British forces. Teachers have been sent bespoke educational resources and through the Belsen 75 microsite can access brand new innovative digital and interactive recorded survivor testimony. Find out more on the HET website.

Anne Frank was one of the thousands who perished at Bergen-Belsen. You can take a virtual tour of her hiding place in Amsterdam using the Anne Frank VR app.

The trust has also produced a series of videos in partnership with Rabbi Sacks, offering his perspective on some of the biggest questions posed by the Holocaust. Watch them here.

The service for Holocaust Memorial Day that took place on 27 January 2020 is still available to watch from the BBC here.

