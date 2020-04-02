Homemade Wellbeing Treatments

A little pampering can always give your wellbeing a boost and lift a low mood.

Beauty Therapist from The Spa at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre has revealed a selection of recipes so you can perform your own beauty treatments using ingredients from your own home whilst our Spa is closed.

See the list below on how you can keep your hair and face feeling refreshed and revitalised:

Homemade Facemasks

Hydrate the skin

Ingredients: Avocado – hydrating, cocoa powder – soothing, honey – antibacterial.

Method

Mash 1 quarter of an avocado, 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon of honey.

Mix well in a bowl.

Apply mask to clean, dry skin.

Leave in for 10 minutes and relax.

Wash off with warm water and a face cloth.

Pat skin dry and finish with usual moisturiser.



Nourish the skin

Ingredients: Honey antibacterial/anti-inflammatory, natural yoghurt – soothing, oat soothing/exfoliating.

Method

Mix 1 tablespoon of honey, 2 tablespoons of natural yoghurt and 2 tablespoons of oats.

Mix well in a bowl.

Apply mask thinly to clean skin.

Leave for 10 minutes and relax.

Wash off with warm water and a face cloth.

Pat skin dry and finish with preferred moisturiser.



Brighten and tighten the skin

Ingredients: Honey – antibacterial, orange – citrus to brighten, egg yolk – tightening agent, natural yoghurt – soothing.

Method

Mix 1 tablespoon of honey, 2 tablespoons of fresh orange juice, 1 egg yolk, 1 tablespoon of natural yoghurt.

Mix well in a bowl.

Rub the mixture lightly over your face avoiding the eyes.

Leave on for 15 minutes.

Rinse well with lukewarm water.

Finish with preferred moisturiser.



Homemade hair treatment

Homemade hair treatment to revive damaged hair whilst at home.

In a blender combine –

Half an avocado, 2 tablespoons of argan oil, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

Method

Work the mask through dry hair with your fingers from root to tip.

Clip long hair up and leave for 15 minutes (or longer if preferred).

Rinse well with shampoo and wash as normal.

Recommended once a month to smooth frizz and nourish scalp.

