Local people take the lead at the Kenneth More Theatre

The was a large void in the Redbridge Community when the Kenneth More Theatre closed earlier this year but since joining the Vision family this September our fantastic team at Redbridge Drama Centre have most certainly brought this building back to life!

The outside of the building has had a make-over with our Vision branding of vibrant purple. Visitors surely know that the building has now re-opened. Further work has been undertaken inside the building including some new carpets, new modern seating in our lobby area on the first floor and much-needed additional toilets. Not forgetting our fantastic mural on the ground floor, created by local artist Sophie Ward.

Emily Thorpe our Box Office and Marketing Manager at Redbridge Drama Centre has lived and worked in Redbridge all her life. Emily explains “It now feels surreal to be behind the scenes at the Kenneth More Theatre after years of attending productions such as `The Music Man’. As a young girl of 8 years old, performing in a dance show, I found taking to the stage a nerve-wracking experience.” Emily pictured to the left outside Fullwell Cross Library.

The Redbridge Drama Centre Team has continued to maintain relationships with all of the existing volunteers from the Kenneth More Theatre including Owen Smith who is directing the Christmas Pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Emily reveals “I’ve watched Owen perform for many years and still remain absolutely star struck by him!”

Emily has particularly enjoyed exploring the Kenneth More Theatre, peeking into the many dressing rooms and the orchestra pit but has found it daunting taking over the Kenneth More Theatre Box Office but has embraced the challenge in setting up the new ticket system to sell 19000 tickets for Sleeping Beauty.

Last weekend was the start of performances for Sleeping Beauty, headlining is Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona as the evil Carabosse and the legendary star of the 1970s Bobby Crush as Dame Dolly. Joining them on stage is X-factor finalist and CBBC presenter Lauren Platt as Princess Aurora, Darren Hart as perfect Prince Percy, Krishana Parker as Fairy Starlight, Karl Greenwood as Wally and Arif Javid as the King.

There are tickets still available until 12 January 2020, book your tickets online now www.visionrcl.org.uk/kmt

Looking forward to 2020, Emily is most excited for Bugsy Malone, a joint collaboration between Redbridge Drama Centre and Redbridge Music Service to be performed at the Kenneth More Theatre in April 2020. Emily would also love to see Sooty return to the theatre or Basil Brush, so watch this space!

