Calling all Gamers

The Fragers Gaming Bus is coming to Our Community Festival on Sunday 21 July, midday to 5pm!

Are you someone that wants to test your might and jump into fighting games like Tekken 7 and Dragon-ball Fighterz, or do you prefer when worlds collide in Super Smash Bro’s? There’s even something for you racers with Rocket League and Mario Kart 4 – so make sure you avoid those blue shells and banana peels!

There is something for everyone in this two floor immersive experience of awesomeness such as a range of games for every type of gamer with high spec gaming PC’s to make that experience smooth and enjoyable for everyone, top end Razer peripherals to ensure that you move with accurate precision with 50’’ high end screens and AOC Gaming Monitors to make sure you don’t miss out on a single frame. This top notch gaming experience is something that gamers can only dream of – so why not make that dream come true and visit the Gaming Bus, which will be located in the heart of the Our Community Festival.

Fragers wouldn’t forget about you console gamers – there will be setups for a number of consoles including Xbox, PlayStation and the Wii-U, so no one is left out.

Whether you’re a pro gamer, or someone who just wants to have a good time and escape from reality, the Gaming Bus offers a selection of fun games for the whole family with the best equipment and all around friendly, neon lit atmosphere. Fragers are bringing their own driven team of dedicated staff with a vast knowledge of the video games industry that will help with gaming experience and assist (like those helpful NPC’s in your favourite RPG).

Of course no gaming experience would be complete without the crowd favourites; build your own world in Minecraft or dab and floss your way to victory in Fortnite. If you’re someone that loves their sports – combine that with gaming and earn that golden boot in Fifa to lead your team to become champions. There will be a number of great games for you to enjoy and level up on, so don’t miss out on the Gamer Bus!

There isn’t long left until Our Community Festival, which promises a day of family entertainment with a huge range of activities such as puppet making and soft play for those little family members. There is also a wonderful stage line-up with an assortment of talent; Muti-award Winning D-STYLE Bollywood Dance is coming to the stage, composed of teens and ladies in Seven Kings, Ilford. They are guaranteed to put on a show and inspire! Valentines Singers are also joining us this year, with their spectacular harmonies and vocals that truly bring the stage to life. This is just a small taste of what Our Community Festival has to offer so don’t miss out on all these free fun activities!

For a full list of activities visit our website

