The Summer Reading Challenge 2019 is coming to Redbridge Libraries!

The Summer Reading Challenge is ready for launch at Redbridge Library with this year’s theme – Space Chase, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

What is the Summer Reading Challenge?

Saturday 13 July to Saturday 7 September

Aimed at children aged 4-12 years old, The Summer Reading Challenge takes place every year during the summer holidays, it helps boost reading skills and confidence by giving children a very special space themed challenge – to take part and read six library books over the holidays. The books can be of their own choice; fiction, facts, poetry – or even eBooks – just as long as they are borrowed from the library. When they have completed the challenge, children will get their very own medal to show that they are out of this world! Younger children who are not yet reading can earn stickers and a certificate for visiting the library and borrowing books throughout the summer, so no one is left out.

Children will team up with the futuristic family the Rockets for an exciting space mission, tracking down books nabbed by a devious band of aliens. The more books they read, the more stickers they will receive as an award – however, these aren’t just regular stickers, these stickers can be added to their collectable mission folders and become clues to help the Rockets find their books!

“Last year in Redbridge we had over 3,700 children take part in the Summer Reading Challenge and were supported by over 150 young volunteers” – Christine Thompson, Library Development Officer for Children and Young People

It is free to take part, and you can sign up at any time at any Redbridge library from Saturday 13 July to Saturday 7 September.

Astronauts, prepare for launch!

We have lots of activities with starry fun and cosmic crafts for children to take part in on our Summer Reading Challenge Launch Day (Saturday 13 July), so put on your helmets and prepare for lift off – visit various Redbridge Libraries and make sure you don’t miss out! For a list of times and libraries that are joining us for the launch check out our website.

Reach for the Stars

We will be joined by top children’s illustrator Adam Stower – who is also the author of King Coo and new book King Coo – The Curse of the Mummy’s Gold. Adam also illustrated this year’s Summer Reading Challenge materials, and will be signing and selling copies of a selection of his books.

Come and join us on Friday 26 July, 2.30pm to 3.30pm for your chance to meet him, and even take part in a cosmic craft activity afterwards.

Spectacular solar systems

A number of events will be taking place at South Woodford library alongside the challenge, including a galaxy jars workshop, star gazing activity, solar system magnet making and a crazy comic workshop to create your very own space explorer or alien.

This year there will also be a junior book reviewer competition for those aged 7-10 yrs, taking place in partnership with Thy English Academy. If you want to participate and show us your great review skills, then pick up a review sheet at the library.

There is so much to do as most of our libraries will be running fun drop in sessions throughout July and August and many will be offering space related holiday activities so be sure to keep an eye on our website for an updated schedule of events to keep those little astronauts busy this summer!

“I think that the Summer Reading Challenge has been a fun way to read new books and I learnt lots of new vocabulary to help me with my writing” – Zaara, 9, Redbridge

Make sure you prepare yourselves for this super space adventure, and come down to Redbridge Libraries to take part and go where no man has gone before!

For more information and our programme of events visit our website.

Post Author: Priya Devandran

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related