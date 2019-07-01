Hublets have proved incredibly popular since launching in the UK with Redbridge Libraries last year and enable you to access a wide range of digital content without having to use one of our big, bulky PC’s. All you need to access a tablet is your library card, which you can register for here.

Here are 5 things you can do with a Hublet:

1. Read Magazines

Redbridge is one of the most diverse boroughs in London and through our partnership with Pressreader, we are now able to offer eNewspapers and Magazines from around the world. With over 7000+ copies to choose from, they have never been easier to access than now. Grab a Hublet and have a read whilst sipping a hot drink in the Hardback Café.

2. Play Games and Watch Films

If you’re looking for something to keep the kids entertained whilst you browse the library, borrow a Hublet ensuring you use your child’s library card. They’ll be able to access popular apps to keep them entertained, allowing you to browse in peace and quiet.

3. Access Social Media

Browse your favourite social media channels, manage your pages, and stay connected with friends. Hublets have social media apps pre-installed. But don’t worry, your data will clear as soon as you place the Hublet back in its dock.

4. Read and listen to eBooks and eAudiobooks

Redbridge Libraries offer free access to Libby and BorrowBox meaning you can pick up a Hublet and escape the real world for an hour or two.

5. Research

At Redbridge Libraries we offer an extensive range of online resources in our Virtual Library, from Britannica encyclopaedias’ to Victorian Literature, from COBRA business advice to published academic research, we have it all. Grab a Hublet and you’re good to go.

