Do More

…In Redbridge!

5 things you can do with a Hublet!

by Leave a comment

bwm09836-e1561628139979.jpg

Hublets have proved incredibly popular since launching in the UK with Redbridge Libraries last year and enable you to access a wide range of digital content without having to use one of our big, bulky PC’s. All you need to access a tablet is your library card, which you can register for here.

Here are 5 things you can do with a Hublet:

1. Read Magazines

hublet 1

Redbridge is one of the most diverse boroughs in London and through our partnership with Pressreader, we are now able to offer eNewspapers and Magazines from around the world. With over 7000+ copies to choose from, they have never been easier to access than now. Grab a Hublet and have a read whilst sipping a hot drink in the Hardback Café.

 

2. Play Games and Watch Films

hublet 2

If you’re looking for something to keep the kids entertained whilst you browse the library, borrow a Hublet ensuring you use your child’s library card. They’ll be able to access popular apps to keep them entertained, allowing you to browse in peace and quiet.

 

3. Access Social Media

hublet 3

Browse your favourite social media channels, manage your pages, and stay connected with friends. Hublets have social media apps pre-installed. But don’t worry, your data will clear as soon as you place the Hublet back in its dock.

 

4. Read and listen to eBooks and eAudiobooks

hublet 4

 

Redbridge Libraries offer free access to Libby and BorrowBox meaning you can pick up a Hublet and escape the real world for an hour or two.

 

 

5. Research

hublet 5

At Redbridge Libraries we offer an extensive range of online resources in our Virtual Library, from Britannica encyclopaedias’ to Victorian Literature, from COBRA business advice to published academic research, we have it all. Grab a Hublet and you’re good to go.

Advertisements

Author: domorercl

The Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure Trust encompasses sports facilities, sport and health services, cultural facilities and services, parks and open spaces and halls for hire; offering a broad spectrum of leisure services to those that live in, work in or visit the London Borough of Redbridge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s