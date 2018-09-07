Older People’s Week 1-7 October

There is no age limit to staying active and being involved in community life. Once again Redbridge is celebrating the achievements and contributions made by older people to society and the economy by hosting a range of activities and events that everyone can get involved in for free.

If you don’t meet the age category on these events but have a relative that can, it is your chance to make them aware of all of the fantastic activities and they can try for free, not only to lead a healthy lifestyle but to also get involved in our social community.

Older People’s Week spans the entire week, with new and exciting events and activities throughout; Some of these events require booking in advance, so be sure to check our website for more information on how you can secure your place.

Keeping Active

Fitness has always been a concern amongst the older community, so it is vital to go out and about. You can rekindle your love with the beautiful game once more with our Walking Football sessions, which enable you to play at your own pace. These sessions are on Monday 1 and Tuesday 2 October.

Yoga is ideal for those wanting to keep fit and focus your breathing, and can benefit different muscles and improve flexibility, balance and strength in different ways. Try it out for yourself at our Yoga sessions happening throughout the week, ideal for beginners or those who are more experienced. Help someone you know get into yoga and bring them along, these taster sessions are great to get a feel for the benefits of Yoga and other activities.

Stay Creative

Let your creative flare free and come and join Redbridge Rhymesters for a morning of poetry and refreshments with our Poetry Workshop on Tuesday 2 October, 10.30am to 12noon, with optional lunch available at £5. Be sure to book your place in advance and find out more on our website.

If you are musically minded and want to join in with musicians, composers and songwriters, come along to the Redbridge Music Lounge special session on Wednesday 3 October, 12.30pm-4.30pm. Or do you want to stretch those vocal chords? Our morning of Music with the Redbridge Music Lounge on Friday 5 October, 10.30am to 12noon offers a great time with an old fashioned sing along, book in advance, details are on our website. Encourage those you know with musical talents to show off their skills at these artistic sessions.

But if you’re still keen on catching that beat and want to put your rhythm to good use, and are willing to try something new, come along to the Rhythmic Connections Workshop, Saturday 6 October, 2pm-3pm. Let the power of music help rejuvenate you in this African drumming workshop that will involve singing and uplifting chanting.

Relax and Enjoy

Redbridge is also hosting a number of shows for you to sit back and enjoy. Laughter is the best medicine, come along to the Comedy Show with local comedian Pam Ford, presenting an hour of laughs, a perfect way to start the week on Monday 1 October, 10.30am-12noon at the Allan Burgess Centre.

Recent studies have shown that deep breathing exercises have a positive impact on our body, and our ability to deal with stress. Join in with our Breathing & Relaxation exercises session on Thursday 4 October, 2pm-3pm at Redbridge Central Library and see if it can benefit you.

Looking for more?

This is only a small selection of what we have to offer, so for a full list of events visit our website. There is something to suit everyone from Yoga to a celebration lunch. It is never too late to try something new, or encourage someone to spread their wings and join in.

