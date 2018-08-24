Be part of the unique Marketplace

Get ready for a month filled with events and activities hosted by Redbridge Libraries to celebrate Black History Month. This nationwide event aims to recognise Black contributions to society and to foster an understanding of Black history in general.

As part of the celebrations we would like to showcase the successes of Black entrepreneurs and business owners by giving them an opportunity to sell, promote and display their designs and products within the library at Ilford.

We need you to join the Marketplace!

Redbridge Central Library will be hosting an African & Caribbean marketplace on Saturday 6 October from 2pm-6pm.

We are looking for an eclectic mix of Arts & Crafts, Fashion, Jewellery, Food, Music, Beauty products and Homeware. If you have something unique to offer why not get in touch?

Stalls can be reserved for £10.

The library is a busy place on a Saturday attracting shoppers and their children for the many activities that take place and for the free use of our internet and computer facilities, not to mention our lively café.

To participate, please register your email hubcentral@visionrcl.org.uk stating the name of your business and what type of products you would like to sell.

The closing date for registration is 15 September 2018

On the day of the marketplace we’ve got children’s activities taking place at Lab Central along with our regular code clubs.

Plus our brand new exhibition will have only been open for a few days, in celebration of Black History Month, appealing to the musically minded and creative spirits.

Derek B: The Woodford Rapper

This new small display in Redbridge Museum on the second floor of the library, celebrates the life of rapper and local Woodford boy, Derek B. Derek shot to fame in the late 1980s and was known to be one of the first black British rappers to make it big in the UK.

Take a look at his photographs, albums and listen to some of the music from his life provided by his close friends and family.

Redbridge Museum

2 October – 31 December

For a list of our full programme of events taking place during Black History Month keep an eye on our blog or the events page on our website!

For more about our regular code clubs and activities in Lab Central visit the Lab Central page

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related