Sizzling Summer Activities for you and the family

Make the best of your Summer holiday by taking part in one of our many events at Redbridge, we have everything from picnics to festivals, to allow you to take advantage of the wonderful weather.

For a full guide of our activities, check out our Summer Do More Guide.

We’ve managed to narrow it down to our top 5 events or places to be this summer:

1. Valentines Mansion

Fancy some arts and crafts? Valentines mansion is the place for you, with fantastic family friendly activities.

Monday 6 August – Lavender Bags

– Lavender Bags Wednesday 15 August – Funky Fish & Crazy Crabs

– Funky Fish & Crazy Crabs Wednesday 22 August – Sunflower Fun

Find out more about these arty events and get yourself involved by visiting the website for more information about prices and times.

2. Redbridge Museum

Come down and visit the Build It Exhibition this summer at Redbridge Museum where you can explore Redbridge’s different buildings in the past, present and future by taking part in this interactive exhibition, running until Saturday 1 September. There is free admission and special activities on certain days.

Specifically for the summer, there are a range of creative activities where you can put your building skills to the test; make prints based on historic buildings or make your own stained ‘glass’ made from paper!

Make sure you dig into our website for further details on how you can get involved.

3. Redbridge Drama Centre

Redbridge Drama Centre is hosting its very own educational workshops, Drama Days, where you can learn improvisation, mask work and physical theatre. Learn the art of acting and do something bold and brave this summer.

Or you could take a trip to the beach and join us for a very special adventure with Moana. This very special beach party on Friday 10 August will include spectacular summer activities to get involved in, as well as a showing of the film. Make sure you book your tickets fast!

4. Redbridge Libraries

Redbridge Libraries are the place to be, with their fun drop ins, special holiday film clubs and ceramic painting experiences. There is something for everyone, but make sure you book your place to avoid disappointment!

The Summer Reading Challenge is also being held; an event that helps encourage reading. You can win your own prizes for the books that you read, earn yourself a medal or certificate!

These educational activities are not to be missed, and are for a range of ages. For details and a list of events just visit our website.

5. The great outdoors

Do you love the great outdoors? Come and explore with us, and find out how beautiful nature can be. Our nature conservation holiday activities are perfect for all those curious adventurers that can’t wait to start exploring! Take a look at what’s on:

Monday 6 August – Woodland Pond Dipping

– Woodland Pond Dipping Wednesday 8 August – Hapa Zone

Keep yourself busy this summer. Visit the website for more details.

Honourable mentions

Loxford Leisure Centre

Want to cool off in this heat? Loxford Leisure Centre is hosting school holiday crash course swimming lessons where you can learn to swim like a fish in water!

Already know how to swim? Try out our paddle sports sessions and come to learn how to kayak in this friendly atmosphere.

Visit the website for more information.

Redbridge Cycling Centre

Whether you’re a beginner or advanced, Redbridge Cycling Centre has something for everybody with their summer holiday courses, where you can develop your cycling skills. Learn how to ride on different terrains with the Mountain Bike Skills session, or start from scratch with the Novice Go-ride Skills.

Visit the Website for more information.

For more sports check out our Summer Do More sports guide, packed full of clubs and activities to help your kids enjoy the great outdoors to the fullest.

