Love Parks Week is here to showcase our parks to their fullest, encouraging everyone to get out and enjoy the activities on offer. By using local parks, you are helping to protect them for future generations, and of course soak up the sunshine and wonderful atmosphere for yourself.

This year is the 12t h anniversary of Love Parks Week and there is a variety of events that are occurring during the week, take a look at our top events and see for yourself.

For more details on any of these events just visit our Love Parks page: https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/redbridge-events/love-parks-week-13-to-20-july/

Nordic Walking

Saturday 14 July, 10am, Hainault Forest Country Park

Adults

Have you ever tried Nordic Walking? While the suns out take this opportunity to try this great new trend. A full workout for the whole body and a great social activity. Equipment will be provided.

https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/redbridge-events/active-parks/

Celebrating the great outdoors

Sunday 15 July 2018, 11am to 4pm, Valentines Mansion

All ages

Valentines Park is full of wildlife, hosting a range of events from bat-walks to bug hunts. Now it is your time to find out more about those behind the scenes protecting and maintaining the lively nature of the park. Meet local wildlife and conservation groups from Redbridge and beyond, exchange knowledge and learn more about what the park has to offer.

http://www.valentinesmansion.com/whatson.php

Our Community Festival

Sunday 15 July, midday to 5pm, Barley Lane Recreation Ground

All ages

Fancy a fun day out? Our Community festival is back this year with fairground attractions, community stalls, arts and crafts and much more. Entry is free, and there will be plenty of entertainment for all ages. Don’t miss out!

https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/redbridge-events/our-community-festival/

Walking for Health

Monday 16 July, 11am, Clayhall Park tennis courts

Thursday 19 July, 11am, Wanstead Park, entrance of Warren Road

Take in the beautiful scenery with incredible company and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Our walks for Health are a regular activity, organised by the Vision Redbridge Sport and Health team that give you a great chance to explore the park, meet new people and most importantly get your daily dose of exercise. Join us during Love Parks Week for these free walk and see what a difference a little walking can make.

https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/redbridge-events/walking-for-health/

Conservation Action and Workdays

Thursday 17 July, 10am to 1pm, Roading Valley Park

Thursday 19 July, 10am to 2.30pm, Claybury Park entrance on Roading Lane North

Adults

These volunteer days are perfect for those who enjoy the great outdoors and want to lend a helping hand. There is no better to celebrate Love Parks Week than helping maintain your local parks and open spaces. Show how much you love your local park by helping on our practical workdays, led by Vision’s Nature Conservation team. You can make new friends and help the environment with these practical days that help build on your skills.

https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/redbridge-events/nature-conservation-workdays-and-events/



Dementia walk and talk

Thursday 19 July, 11am, Valentines Park

All ages

This free walk is a great opportunity to stretch your legs, inviting those living with dementia (at any stage) along with carers, friends, family and grandchildren. Come along and socialise with this friendly group.

https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/redbridge-events/dementia-walk-and-talk/

Our Parks

Ready for that summer body? Well it’s not too late to get yourself prepared; our parks are hosting a number of activities such as boot camps, yoga and ABD sessions in Valentines Park and Elmhurst gardens, so you can join in within the comfort of your local park.

Flex your muscles and improve your own strength with these fitness sessions, ideal for adults.

For more information visit our website for a full timetable of activities:

https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/redbridge-events/active-parks/

Little extras

From Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 July, and Tuesday 17 to Sunday 29 of July – the funfair is coming to Valentines Park. This fun day out is perfect for all ages, so get ready for a day full of laughs, giggles, smiles and a lot of fun.

Not quite Love Parks week but worthy of a mention all the same, come along to the Tennis in the Park open day, a free opportunity to take out those rackets and try tennis with our qualified coaches. Learn new skills and try playing the game like a pro. Our open day will be on Saturday 21 July, at Clayhall Park from 1.30pm to 4.30pm

https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/TennisInRedbridge

Be sure to experience your park to the fullest during Love Parks week and don’t let the lovely sunshine go to waste.

