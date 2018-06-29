Redbridge Children’s Book Awards 2018

Thursday 28 June saw Redbridge Town Hall packed with excited and enthusiastic readers and writers to celebrate the 2018 Redbridge Children’s Book Awards. Polly Ho-yen (author of titles such as Boy in the Tower and Fly Me Home) wowed the audience, talking about her writing and answering students’ questions. During the break, a long queue of students eager to get books signed, snaked around the hall.

Favourite children and teenage books from 2017 were decided upon by students from 14 secondary schools and 9 primary schools across Redbridge and Newham. It was an extremely tough decision for the schools to make, but there could only be two winners, those winners were:

An unforgettable, quirky story of adventure, mysteries and imagination, A Place Called Perfect by Helena Duggan, won the Children’s category. The winner of the Teenage category was a story of one girl hacking her way into the dangerous depths of a game that takes the world by storm, Warcross by the 1# New York Times bestselling author Marie Lu.

The award ceremony had officially begun, and It was a chance for the winners of the writing and poetry competitions to be presented with their prizes. The poetry competition was judged by David Fulton, lecturer in Creative Writing at Brunel University and the short story competition was judged by author and Head of Bancrofts Prep School, Joe Layburn

Poetry Competition

Peace by Amina from Oaks Park High School won the junior category.

Peace by Faeqah from Woodford County High School won the teenage category.

Short Story Competition

A Man, a Bench and a Letter by Diana from Fairlop Primary School won the junior category. Laura from Ursuline Academy Ilford won the teenage category.

Winners were presented with a book token, a fiction book and an anthology of all shortlisted poems and stories.

In the table quiz, Fairlop primary won the children’s section and Woodford County High won the teen.

Many thanks to everyone who attended, especially the authors who gave up their time to be present, students and teachers who participated so enthusiastically and most of all, my team in the Redbridge Schools’ Library Service who worked very hard behind the scenes to ensure the afternoon was such a success.

The book award is organised by Redbridge Schools’ Library Service

Guest Author: Nina Simon

Manager Redbridge Schools’ Library Service

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related