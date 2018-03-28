Keep busy in Redbridge this Easter: Top 10 activities

Feel like the New Year only just begun? Have the Easter holidays crept up on you?

If you find yourself with no plans for the kids this Easter, don’t worry we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled a list of fantastic events and activities taking place across Redbridge. So there is nothing left to do except start booking!

1) Easter Trails at Hainault Forest & Valentines Park

It wouldn’t be Easter without a few fun trails to follow! This year you can choose from two Easter trails. The first is at Hainault Forest where you will follow the clues to defeat the wicked Winter Pixie who has hidden the signs of Spring in the Forest because he wants it to stay winter forever. At Valentines Mansion children can look for hidden eggs and bunnies in the house and gardens and pick up special treats when all the eggs are found!

2) Find that Easter Bunny!

Want to help our rangers search for signs of the Easter Bunny? At South park there are wonderful plants to have a look at, from the tallest trees to the littlest flower… and if you’re lucky you might find places where the Easter Bunny has been exploring!

Only £3 per child (payable on the day)

Book your place by emailing nature.conservation@visionrcl.org.uk or call 020 8559 2316

3) Multi Sports Camps

If your children are full of energy or you’re looking to keep them active this holiday, then the multi-sports camps at Wanstead Leisure Centre are the perfect place for them. With activities including football, basketball and short tennis, they won’t ever want to leave!

£10 per day. To book or find out more contact Wanstead Leisure Centre on 020 8989 1172

4) Easter at Redbridge Libraries

Looking for free activities? Come down to Redbridge libraries where we offer a range of exciting events, many of which are free or only have a small charge. A great place for parents and children to spend time together, so come along and enjoy our holiday drop in sessions, film club, face painting and more.

Find out about the activities in Redbridge Libraries

5) Swimming courses at Loxford Leisure Centre

Give your child the opportunity to learn a skill that not only has health and safety benefits, but is one of the most fun things to learn! We are offering swimming courses at Loxford Leisure Centre throughout the holidays including ducklings courses and stage one.

Find out more by contacting Loxford Leisure Centre on 020 8478 5634

6) Family Film club at Redbridge Drama Centre

Want to sit back and enjoy a fun family movie? No need to spend loads of cash at the cinema, we’ve got a family film night right here in Redbridge! Head over to Redbridge Drama Centre on Friday 6 April for everyone’s favourite Roald Dahl classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. On Friday 13 April the Trolls are in town!

Book your tickets via the box office

7) Watersports camps at Fairlop

Think your child would love activities that take place on water? Sign them up for our sports camps at Fairlop Waters Outdoor Activity Centre! From sailing to kayaking, the kids can explore the lake and learn skills from our highly experienced instructors!

£120 for the week

To find out more or to book call 020 8500 1468

8) Cycling courses

Whether your child is a beginner or pro, there are sessions available for all cycling levels at Redbridge Cycling Centre this holiday.

Visit the website to find out dates and for booking information

9) Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at Valentines Mansion

End the holidays with the biggest party this spring! Join the Mad Hatter and friends for exciting activities including crafts, rides, theatre and lots more. Don’t forget to dress up and enter our costume parade, with prizes for children dressed in Alice in Wonderland costume!

Book your tickets now

10) Bonus Picks!

We couldn’t do a top ten list without mentioning our fantastic Do More advertisers who all run great activities for children!

