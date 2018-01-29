Fabulous February: Top 5 General events for you and the family this half term

It’s time to make the most of your holidays, February is the perfect time to get active and prepare yourself for the summer. We’ve got a wide range of activities available to help you to get out and get active, or sit back and enjoy one of our shows, the choice is yours!

This is just a small selection of our February events, if you would like to see more please visit our website.

Water Sports Camp: Monday 12 February to Friday 16 February at Fairlop Outdoor Activity Centre

Ever thought about becoming a sea adventurer? Well, first you’ll need to learn the basics and that involves all the skills you’ll need on the water. At our Watersports camp held at Fairlop Outdoor Activity centre, now is your chance to have fun while you learn how to sail, canoe, kayak and much more!

This camp will give those with some water sport experience the chance to complete their proficiency awards. Wetsuits and waterproofs are provided to help keep the cold at bay. All coaching is delivered by RYA and BC qualified instructors. All you need to bring is a packed lunch, plenty of fluids and a change of clothes.

£150 for the week.

Perfect for ages 8-16.

Drop off at 8.45am and collect by 5pm.

Bookings now being taken! Grab your place by calling: 020 8500 1468 or visit the website

Storytelling with John Kirk: Monday 12 February at Valentines Mansion

Chinese New Year is round the corner, and with it there are plenty of stories revolving around this celebration! Storyteller John Kirk is coming to Valentines Mansion to present a series of stories inspired by the Chinese Zodiac, from classics to tales from all around the world. This zodiac storytelling session is bound to have something for everybody, so put on your best costumes and head down for an exciting afternoon.

Join us on this adventurous journey. Ideal for ages 5 yrs+

Choose from two sessions (see website)

£5 per child, pre-booking essential.

For more information visit the box office.

Multi-Sports: Monday 12 to Friday 16 February at Wanstead Leisure Centre

Keeping in shape is important, and the holidays are no time to become lazy! So get up and get ready for some multi-sports. This fun, engaging club offers a wide range of activities including basketball, football and hockey, as well as fun games like Dodgeball. You will learn skills such as versatility, agility and much more to help you be the best you can be. If that wasn’t enough, to get your competitive spirit going we also run small tournaments where the winner will get the glory!

Don’t miss out on a fun day at Wanstead Leisure Centre.

9am-3pm

£10 per day

For more information or to book contact us on 020 8989 1172 or visit the website

Marvellous Magic: Wednesday 14 February at Valentines Mansion

Magic has been around for centuries, perplexing people for years in the form of different tricks that have changed throughout time. Now it is your turn to be utterly astounded.

Prepare to be mystified by some marvellous magic tricks as Mrs Back to Front arrives at Valentines Mansion. But that isn’t all! This is also your chance to learn magical fun and secrets that will amaze your friends too as she passes on her special tricks to you!

Don’t miss out on a day of entertainment, fun and mystery. What more could you ask for?

Perfect for ages 5 yrs+

Choose from two sessions:

11.30-12.30pm (magic show & magic workshop)

1pm-2pm (magic show & balloon workshop)

£10 per child, pre-booking essential.

For more information visit the box office.

TGI Film Night – Tangled: Friday 16 February, 3pm at Redbridge Drama Centre

Stolen from her parents’ castle as a baby, Princess Rapunzel is locked in a hidden tower longing for an adventure. Now an imaginative and determined teenager, she takes off on hilarious hair-raising escapades with the help of a dashing bandit.

Join us for heart, humour, and hair… Lots of hair.

Redbridge Drama Centre presents Tangled as part of our TGI Film Night; this modern Disney twist on the classic German fairy tale “Rapunzel” from the collection of folk tales published by the brothers Grimm has captivated audiences all over the world. It is Disney’s 50th animated film, and has been nominated for a number of awards such as Best Animated Feature Film in the 68th Golden Globe Awards. As well as winning the best Animation award in the National Movie awards and Best Song (‘I See the Light’) from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society.

Be sure not to miss out on this cinematic experience perfect for you and the rest of the family.

Book your tickets now

