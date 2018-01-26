KidsQuest.. a new place for kids to play

Blogger Mummy Em visited one of Ilford’s newest gems, a great place for kids to have fun and parents to relax. Check out what she thought of KidsQuest.

Last week we were invited to go and visit Kids Quest, the new soft play area located in Creams Café in Ilford Town Centre.

It is brilliant. The staff are so lovely and what I loved most was that they took the time to know the names of every child in there, and go above and beyond to make sure you have everything you need.

The play area is located to the rear of the café, and is the stuff of kids dreams. There is the compulsory ball pit, and a massive slide, which was even big enough for me to have a cheeky go.

Prices are extremely reasonable with two price options available, and what’s more it is open until 7.30pm in the week.

Personally I love that it is located in a café so parents can sit and have a coffee (or a ice cream without having to share) while their little one can enjoy themselves in the sweet themed play area.

Now, as if all of the above wasn’t fab enough they are now introducing autism hour. From Tuesday 30th January, 4.30pm-5.30pm the play area will be closed to the public every Tuesday in order for children (aged 0-10) with Autism Spectrum disorder have a safe place to play, socialise and develop their physical skills in. How fab is that!

If you’d like more information about the new play area, visit the KidsQuest website.

If you’d like to read more from Mummy Em, visit her blog! If you’d like to become a guest writer, fill in our simple form.

