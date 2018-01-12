Redbridge Library News: Summer Radio Workshop

Last summer, children aged 9 to 11 years old had the opportunity to take part in a three day workshop at Redbridge Central Library. This Summer Radio Workshop was run by Lab Central and delivered by East London Radio, where participants were able to create their own radio show! The workshop garnered a lot of interest and was run twice, the first at the beginning of August 2017 with the second workshop running two weeks later.

Sumayyah, a participant from the first workshop, joined us again for the second workshop, this time to help produce a news bulletin video. The video aims to give audiences an insight into what went on in the Lab Central workshop, to find out how much the children participating enjoyed it and to get feedback from participants parents. Sumayyah also speaks to the tutor of the workshop, East London Radio director Ian Chambers.

Check out how the radio workshop went in the video below.

To listen to the radio programmes produced by the two groups, visit the Lab Central Soundcloud.

Post Author: Nida Hussain

