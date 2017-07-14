Our Community Festival is here!

It is set to be a wonderful weekend with magnificent weather, which is the perfect opportunity to head out with the family and we have just the occasion for you.

Our Community festival is happening this Sunday and will be hosting to a range of fantastic family fun activities.

Britain’s biggest choral movement

The Rock Choir is coming to Redbridge! The Rock Choir are described as being the UK’s original, and the world’s largest contemporary choir. They sing all genres of music with their own unique spin, guaranteed to give your ears a treat!

Slam Dunk

Tommy Baker, basketball freestyle professional is joining in the festivities. Based in the UK and travelling the world for 20 years performing his very own brand of basketball, performing tricks and freestyle moves that have pioneered four Guinness World Records. Tommy is bringing his passion and skill to the stage for the whole family, so don’t miss out on those tricks.

Dance like a professional

Our Community Festival will be host to D-Style Dance, a professional dance and fitness company based in Redbridge. These spectacular Bollywood dancers dance to inspire, so make sure that you come along and bring your dancing shoes!

Brilliant Balloons

Miss Fantwistic is bringing her ingenious balloon creations to the stage. She has the incredible ability to build and twist balloons into creative creatures and structures beyond your wildest imagination. Come down and see for yourself, her creativity is endless.

The Festival also has:

Food and drink

Sports

Gaming

Singing and dancing

Arts and crafts

Plus so much more!

Read more about it on our website and be sure to come down this weekend for a fantastic time.

Post Author: Priya Devandran

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related