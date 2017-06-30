Fun at the Fair

This weekend the annual Fairlop Fair is back and the whole family is invited. We are hosting a range of activities and there is definitely something for everyone, no matter how old or young you are – come and enjoy the fantastic fun and games!

Amazing Adventures

Owls Play Centre is an indoor play venue open for children up to the age of 12. There are dedicated playrooms for babies, toddlers and juniors. So prepare to put on those adventurer hats and jump straight into great activities.

Creative Kids

We have an exciting Gingerbread Man Competition, where you can flex your creative muscles and customise your very own gingerbread man using sprinkles and icing. Be sure not to miss the prize giving ceremony at the end of the day!

Rest and Relaxation

There’s a little bit of everything; from a mini beach and family bar, serving mocktails so you can enjoy the great weather in style – to sports and taster classes so you can find the right sport for you.

Incredible Entertainment

We have special guests such Nigel Clarke! You may know him from presenting some of your favourite channels and shows on CBBC, Disney Channel and Nickelodeon.

But wait – there’s more!

The Fairlop Fair has everything, including musicians, singers and breath-taking dance performances guaranteed to get those feet tapping.

Don’t worry, you can get your own vocal chords warmed up by joining in with our Moana performance and singalong, where your favourite Disney character will be performing hit songs from the movie. – You’re welcome!

Want to find out more about the fair and our events?

Visit: https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/redbridge-events/fairlop-fair/

Make sure you don’t miss out on a day of entertainment and fun for all, come down to the Fairlop Fair tomorrow, from 11am to 6pm.

