For the first time in its history, Fairlop Waters Golf Club entered the Essex County Youth Shield tournament, where junior teams from Golf Clubs all over Essex play a round robin style league in order to qualify for the finals. The Fairlop Academy enlisted 10 players age 11 to 17 years for the squad guaranteeing every player will get a match.

In their first match, Fairlop Waters were drawn against Romford Golf Club, a traditional members club designed by the famous golfer and architect James Braid around 100 years ago. But that didn’t intimidate the Fairlop Waters team, who emerged victorious.

The second match of the series was hosted on the home course, where Fairlop Waters were drawn against Hainault Golf Club; a team with a long tradition of producing a number of fine young players that have even advanced to County level standards, with a number turning professional and turning their passion and talent at golf into a career.

On a cold and overcast Saturday the first group Tee’d off at 2pm with 5 matches to decide the winners. The strong wind was making judgement of club choice very difficult. Luckily the overnight rain had softened the ground allowing for some very aggressive play to pay dividends. The deciding factor was putting and the old saying of ‘Drive for Show Putt for the Dough’ was ringing loud.

One of the many highlights of the day was when John Lindsay from Hainault made a magnificent hole in “1” at the 137yrd par 3, 12th hole, a slam dunk of a shot straight in without touching the sides. His father was very proud celebrating with traditionally buying a round of drinks for all players and parents.

At 6pm Fairlop Waters GC were declared winners as they had won the first 3 games with the final result 3 points to Fairlop and 2 points to Hainault. The Golf played by both teams was to a very high standard and in the heat of battle, the spirit and etiquette that golf is famous for prevailed with fantastic sportsmanship throughout. It was a great pleasure to host the Hainault players and officials with many compliments expressed by parent’s officials and players. Special mention for Bal Singh the Junior Organiser for Hainault who gives his time voluntary to promote junior golf.

A very big thanks go to the match sponsors of the second event; Vision providing courtesy green fees and club house drinks, The Fiscado Greek Restaurant for the wonderful food, the senior golfers of Fairlop provided the halfway house refreshments, and all the parents/guardians for their wonderful support. A huge thank you and congrats to the Fairlop Juniors and best wishes for more success in the future.

Fairlop Waters Golf Club Team: Tom Gunning, Louie Dorrell, Conor Buckley, Teddy Godleman, Umar Yunis Guerra, Ryan Robinson

Hainault GC Team: Thomas Paris, Jordan Thompson, John Lindsay, Sean O’ Reagan, Daniel Campy, Spencer

Stay tuned to our blog for further updates on how the team are progressing in the tournament.

Guest author: Jimmy Burns

