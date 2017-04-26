Want to write for our blog?

We are on a search for people who attend Redbridge organised events and want to write something about the experience! Whether it’s a festival in the park, a workshop in Redbridge Museum or even a sports session at Fairlop Waters we would like to hear your opinion on the subject.

You don’t have to be a skilled writer to apply, but if you’ve got something to say we want to hear it! We will always discuss your writing before posting anything on our blog.

If you want an idea of the events we run, please download a copy of our Do More Guide (or pick one up in your local library!) If you think you’re ready to give blog writing a go then please fill out the form below and we will respond to you as soon as possible!

Please note: Writing for our blog is voluntary. All blog posts will be checked and may be edited before posting. Credit will always be given to the author of the post.

