Top things for Adults in Redbridge this Easter!

Now that the kids are all sorted, it’s finally time to focus on yourself! Find out what Redbridge has to offer adults this Easter, and take that well deserved break from everyday responsibilities!



1. Curl up with a good book

April is the chance for the whole of London to come together and enjoy something collectively. This year, Cityread encourages you read the book ‘Prophecy’ by S.J Parris, a gripping Elizabethan spy thriller, focused on the plot against Elizabeth to put Mary Queen of Scots on the throne. Join our book groups, learn secret codes and meet the au thor at events taking place throughout April. Find out more on our website.

2. Enjoy some music

Enjoy music and the outdoors? Pack a picnic and head down to Valentines Mansion Gardens on Sunday 9 April for an afternoon listening to musicians and singers from in and around Redbridge. Enjoy mixing folk and jazz, soft rock and classical, pop and country, and everything around and in-between. Find out more here.

3. Take a tour of the mansion and surrounding gardens

Do you ever wonder about the history of the mansion that sits within Valentines Park? Well here’s your chance to find out. Come along on Sunday 16 April for a costumed guided tour through the house. If you’re interested in the surrounding beautiful gardens, then you won’t want to miss the tour of the gardens on Tuesday 11 April. For more tour dates, visit the website.

4. Learn about Redbridge’s fashion trends

It’s fascinating to see how fashion trends have changed over the years, and this exhibition is no different. Learn what Redbridge wore over the last 400 years including 20s flapper dresses, an Edwardian wedding dress and a police uniform from the 60s! Find out opening times on our website.

5. Go Dancing

Get your dancing shoes on and head over to Sir James Hawkey Hall on 12 April for our tea dance! Resident DJ Mr Wonderful has the best tunes lined up this Easter which promises an afternoon of great fun. Visit the website for more information.

6. Watch a play

Take part in a new interactive kind of play at Redbridge Drama Centre. Using your mobile phone, you can interact with David and shape his movements and sounds around you. An interesting look into how the digital world shapes us. Book your tickets now!

