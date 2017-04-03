Top things to do in Redbridge for Kids this Easter!

With the weather picking up and the sun shining, it finally feels like spring is here to stay! This Easter, don’t waste the holidays at home – there’s so much to do right outside your door. Check out our top picks of things to do in Redbridge for the kids.

1. Go on an Easter egg hunt

What are Easter holidays without an Easter egg hunt? Lucky for you, there’s three to choose from (or why not try all three!) At Owls Play Centre, and around Fairlop Waters Country Park search for tokens and end the day relaxing while the little ones enjoy the play centre. Over at Valentines Mansion there are hidden eggs and bunnies to find with a special treat waiting for you. Or head over to Hainault Forest Country Park for a nature trail, clues and a chocolatey prize!

2. Visit your local library!

Did you know that there are always lots of kids activities taking place in libraries during the holidays? We have arts and crafts, creative workshops and even film clubs! Don’t miss out – find out what’s going on in your local library here.

3. Enjoy cycling sessions

There’s no better way to spend time outdoors than a good few laps around the cycle circuit. With courses for everything from beginners to pros, there’s no reason not to give it a try!

To book or for more information call Redbridge Cycling Centre on 020 8500 9359.

4. Celebrate St. George’s Day

Come along to celebrations across Ilford and Barkingside on Saturday 22 April. Join us in operating the 12ft tall George the Dragon – he plays music and blows bubbles! Don’t forget to head over to Ken Aston Square for the traditional Punch and Judy puppet show. Learn more about the day’s activities.



5. Take part in trampolining

Give the kids a place to release all that energy with our fun and exciting Trampolining courses! It’s a great way to stay fit and improve your skills – head over to Wanstead Leisure Centre and enquire at reception about holiday courses! Or call on 020 8989 1172.

6. Follow our family fashion trail



Throughout Easter, Redbridge museum is hosting free family fashion trails and dressing up along with puppet making sessions. If you haven’t visited the new exhibition yet, this is a great chance to get involved and learn all about the changes in fashion across the last 400 years! Come along anytime between 11am to 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

With so many events and activities taking place, you’re bound to find something to keep the kids busy this Easter! Read our part-two Easter blog post: Top things for Adults in Redbridge this Easter!

