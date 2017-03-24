Dive Right In

Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April are your chances to submerge yourself in a mystical adventure. Under the Sea is an incredible production, inspired by the Disney film (The Little Mermaid) and the Broadway musical, which means that it is bound to astound – performed by our very own Redbridge Drama Centre (RDC) Performing Arts School! Be sure to grab your ticket here.

The Little Mermaid was originally a Danish fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. In 1985 one of Disney´s directors, Ron Clements, became interested in adapting Andersen´s story.

It soon became one Disney’s most memorable films with breath-taking animation, catchy songs and hand drawn sketches breathing life into the fairy tale. From concept work to

animation with extreme consideration going into the smallest details such as the flow of Ariel’s hair under water, which was inspired by actual footage of female astronaut Sally Ride’s hair in space.

The film told a sweet story that touched many of its viewers. It is one of many great productions from a company that has brought so much joy to its audience.

The Walt Disney Company established itself as a leader in the animation industry before diversifying into the live action film industry, creating films that have inspired generations of children never failing to bring that magic and life to classic stories.

Disney began production of their first feature-length animated film in 1934, and after three years of production Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered in December 1937 and became the highest grossing film of that time. From there the successes kept on coming.

In 1955 was the start of Disneyland – with the idea being unveiled and then in July being opened to the public as an attraction that would be open to both children and adults. This was just the start, and in the following years expanded vastly; the attractions increasing as Disney churned out more and more movies, each a booming success with new and innovative animation methods, their live action films continuing to capture the essence of storytelling that Walt Disney aimed for.

1984 saw the beginning of the Eisner era of Disney. Michael Eisner was brought into the Disney family from Paramount as CEO and from there the movies that we know and love came into production. Fantastic films such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) saw the start of a new era. A series of animations were then released starting with The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992) and The Lion King (1994). All of these films made their mark on the film industry and became huge successes, imprinting on the minds of that generation and leaving a long lasting impression on the film industry as a whole. That was just the start.

Now, in 2017 the latest film sensation is Beauty and the Beast; a spectacular film that brings to life the 1991 animation with a mix of live action and computer generated imagery and animation with an all-star cast, fusing songs from the Broadway edition which showcased the Beast and his spectacular singing voice in his own solo song. Whilst the film is clearly aimed at children and the younger generation, the majority of the audience were those that had first seen the animation edition and were eager to co mpare the cartoon to the real deal. Many said that it was incredible to see their favourite stories brought from 2D to 3D.

After the Beauty and the Beast, experience another take on 2D to 3D; Come along on this under sea adventure, and experience the mystical depths of the ocean in a brand new light. Be sure to book your tickets to see Under the Sea at Redbridge Drama Centre in advance to avoid disappointment. Don’t miss out!

What are your top Disney films and what would you like to see as a performance at Redbridge Drama Centre? Let us know in the comments.

Post Author: Priya Devandran

