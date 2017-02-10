Top 5 things to do in Redbridge this half term!

With New Year’s feeling like a million years ago, the kids have been impatiently waiting to finish school and finally start their half term holidays! For many of them, this is a time to relax, go out with friends or stay at home playing video games. Whatever the plans are this half term, don’t let the kids miss out of some great thing happening on their door step! Here’s our list of top 5 things to do in Redbridge during February Half Term!

Cycling courses at Redbridge Cycling Centre

Keep the kids active this break with a range of cycling courses from novice go-ride for the little ones just starting out all the way to road racing, for the riders with more confidence. For an incredible price of £12.50 for three hour sessions, your kids are bound to have an amazing time.

For more information on courses and how to book visit the Redbridge Cycling Centre website.

Make:VR – a virtual reality workshop



If your child is an avid gamer, then this workshop is perfect for them. Creating and using their own virtual reality viewer, the workshop encourages children to really get involved and take a fantastic journey to faraway places!

There are two sessions taking place on Thursday 16 February.

Book at Wanstead Library via Eventbrite.

Book at Fullwell Cross Library via Eventbrite.

Marvellous Magic Show

The holidays are always a great time to visit the historic Mansion situated in the beautiful surroundings of Valentines Park. This half term, Valentines Mansion are running some great activities for children including an Arts & Crafts session, and an exciting magic show! Mrs Back to Front has delightful magic tricks up her sleeve that you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are selling fast, so book quickly! To find out more visit the Valentines Mansion website.

Poké-hunt



The popular gaming app that took the world by storm last summer is still enjoyed by many people. A fantastic way to get kids out of the house and get active, Redbridge Central Library is holding a Pokémon hunt around Ilford Town Centre this half term. An activity that can be enjoyed by the whole family, this is a fantastic way to see the sights and catch every Pokémon along the way!

The hunt takes place from 11am on Thursday 16 February. Please book in advance at Redbridge Central Library.

Club Lollipop at Redbridge Drama Centre

Calling all boppers, boppettes, dudes and divas! Let your kids loose and enjoy an afternoon of games, dancing and lots of fun on Saturday 18 February. With a Disco Boutique which offers tattoos, face paint, temporary hair colours and sparkle the kids are bound to have an unforgettable time. Leave your kids with us (over 5s only) while you run those errands that have been piling up!

Book now at the Redbridge Drama Centre website.

For more activities taking place during half term, visit the Children’s Activities page on the Redbridge website.

