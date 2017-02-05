Seeing Hearts?

February is the month of love, with spring just around the corner. Cupid is already stretching out his wings, preparing his bow and arrow and taking aim. Hearts are fluttering and finally, the weather is getting better. There is something extremely uplifting about seeing the shops lining up their products ready for Valentine’s Day. The mind dives into potential gifts and activities.

There’s always the struggle of finding the perfect gift for your loved one – but personally, I have always preferred something with a personal touch to it. Nothing says ‘I Love You’ more than something that has had time, effort and care put into it, though being a creative person myself with a flair for art has always made me a little more biased in terms of favouring crafts over roses and chocolates.

Everyone is searching for something to do to make this special day something to remember. It’s lucky that Redbridge has so much going on; get creative with arts and crafts in our Lovely Arts & Crafts (Sunday 12 February) fair and make something heartfelt, personal and special, or why not enjoy the beautiful pieces created by young artists of our borough?

Not the romantic type? Why not try ‘Galentines day’ – go out with your lady friends and make a day of it! Treat yourself and your friends to picturesque scenery and an incredible day out. Not everything has to be about love, it can just be about enjoying yourself, too.

Half term is vastly approaching, which means that children will be looking for something fun to do. Down at Valentines Mansion there is a spectacular show that would be just perfect for them – prepare for them to be amazed by Mrs Back to Front and her mesmerising magic. Not only can you be astounded by the tricks, but you’ll also get the chance to learn with her balloon workshop, there is so much to be excited about, so why not head down to Valentines Mansion?

Valentines Mansion is hosting a great range of events perfect for those who need gifts, those that want to enjoy the beauty of the mansion, or just want a magical day out with their families, friends and loved ones. There is something for everybody so don’t miss out.

Take a look at what’s on in the mansion and we’re sure you’ll find something perfect for you: http://www.valentinesmansion.com/whatson.php

What are you doing this Valentine’s Day?

