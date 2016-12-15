Christmas cuisine

The best part about Christmas, aside from spending time with family and being immersed in presents and cheesy movies that we all secretly love, would most definitely be the food. Whether you’re the one doing the cooking or simply sitting back and enjoying what there is on offer, food is the way to go.

Desserts are a personal favourite but then again, who can resist a lemon drizzle cake served with custard! After our wonderfully made Christmas roasts prepared with love and tenderness comes time for the Christmas pudding; something that we’ve all been looking forward to the entire year. This well anticipated dessert sets our taste buds alight and fills us with sweetness. Crafting such a delightful dessert takes time, precision and patience, but in the end it’s all worth it.

Christmas is the perfect time to try out new recipes; from sweet cinnamon dusted sugar cookies to a chocolate log. With the internet being simply jam packed with new recipes to try along with cook books that are released around Christmas time, you are bound to have tons of new things to try out from world renowned chefs. It’s the time of year where everyone wants to get into the kitchen.

Ever since this seasons Great British Bake-off ended, a void has been left in our lives in regards to watching those cakes rise or empathising with the bakers when their gingerbread creations would fall apart. I know I certainly wasn’t the only one shouting at my screen and trying to instruct them. Backseat baking, I like to call it. I’m one of those people who always thinks that they can do better than the contestants on TV, but when it comes to actually living up to my word – I never do, usually because there’s never really an opportunity in my local area to get involved. Now is the chance for anyone who has ever shouted at their television during bake-off, to finally put their oven-mitts where their mouth is!

On Saturday 17 December, Redbridge is hosting its very own Christmas Bake Off with some incredible prizes! The winner earns themselves a £20 voucher at Waterstones and the runner up will win a £10 voucher, perfect to spend on those world famous cook books that are out this Christmas. Plus there is always something extremely satisfying about savouring the glory of a win. Do you have what it takes to win the title and become Redbridge’s Best Christmas Baker?

For more information on how to participate click here.

Don’t be a backseat baker – join in!

Post Author: Priya Devandran

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading... Related