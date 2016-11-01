Half Term Family Fun

If you visited Redbridge Libraries last week, you would have found them bursting with children and parents who were enjoying half term festivities taking place throughout the week. Wanstead Library was visited by storyteller John Kirk for a selection of spooky stories and cautionary tales in celebration of Halloween, and later found him in Valentines Mansion’s ghostly gardens. Rhyme Time was given a twist as members of the Sports & Health Team dropped by and encouraged toddlers to become active during the session: jumping, dancing and moving about instead of the usual sit down setting.

Explore Learning invited children to take a trip into space or sail the high seas with pirates in their “Space Mission” and “Pirate” workshops. If you visited Redbridge Museum you may have noticed excited children with clipboards in their hands fluttering around. This was part of the treasure trail, where children learnt all about the history of Gujarat and Redbridge – the main theme of the exhibition – while working together and having fun!

The Family Learning Festival was also taking place during half term with a range of taster sessions for children and parents to try. One of the busiest and exciting sessions was ‘Learn how to face paint and create super hero masks’. During the session parents were pleasantly surprised to find that the face painter was none other than the parents themselves! In a fantastic bonding experience, parents were encouraged to pick up a paint brush and the result (to some of their surprise!) was incredible. The session was a great way to get parents relaxed and sharing this activity with their child rather than being a nearby observer. With the help and guidance of Redbridge IAE, the room was buzzing as parents transformed their children into butterflies, comic book characters and even minions! Both children and parents went away having had a good time.

Post Author: Nida Hussain

