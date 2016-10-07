Do More

…In Redbridge!

Open Mic Poetry Night

by Leave a comment

Yesterday was National Poetry Day and all around the country readings, poetry slams and open mic sessions took place.  The theme this year was messages.  One of the authors, Michaela Morgan, who I follow on facebook, secretly left poems in envelopes on the seats of a train heading North from St Pancras.  She hoped it would brighten someone’s day.

20161006_184013At Redbridge Central Library, we celebrated with our own Open Mic event, which was held downstairs in the Teen area. A small but select audience enjoyed hearing a range of poems. We combined the theme with Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, resulting in the messages in dreams. It was probably not a good idea to get me started on the subject as my brain goes into overdrive when I sleep and I have an over-abundance of material to draw from.

Luckily for the audience, we started the event with poems by a couple of children who read from a book of classic poetry they had borrowed from the children’s library.  It was lovely to see their enthusiasm and eagerness to read aloud to a group of adults and they really made the event memorable.  A few more poets read their work, including a girl who happened to be passing and searched files on her laptop for suitable pieces to read.

After I’d lowered the mood with my nightmare recounts, we ended the night on a more upbeat note, with a poem  called Warning: When I am Old I shall wear Purple by Jenny Joseph,  which can be found on here on poem hunter.

Post Author: Nina Simon

Mind’s Eye
by Nina Simon

In the early dawn
when the mind moves between worlds
and dreams bind me still
to the cold slab of night
I hold onto the lingering image
of you picking up leaf swirls from the stream.

Their Autumn tint is gold,
glinting in the sinking sun.
You look at me,
crush them in your palm.

There are tears in your eyes
as you open your hand
‘we are but dust,’ you say,

Tiny particles catch on the wind,
I turn away

when I look back,
I’m alone once more.

Author: domorercl

The Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure Trust encompasses sports facilities, sport and health services, cultural facilities and services, parks and open spaces and halls for hire; offering a broad spectrum of leisure services to those that live in, work in or visit the London Borough of Redbridge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s